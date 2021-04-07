Left Menu

IIFL Securities begins activation of 11 lakh frozen Karvy accounts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 14:57 IST
IIFL Securities begins activation of 11 lakh frozen Karvy accounts

IIFL Securities on Wednesday said it has begun activation of 11 lakh frozen Karvy Stock Broking's demat accounts and the account holders can now trade or invest on its platform.

IIFL Securities won the official bid to acquire all demat accounts held by Karvy Stock Broking with National Securities Depository Ltd and Central Depository Services Ltd, the brokerage firm said in a statement.

The bidding process which began in early February has finally ended the ordeal of 11 lakh investors of Karvy whose accounts have been frozen for over a year.

The asset under management of these Karvy demat accounts stands at Rs 3 lakh crore.

“It gives me immense pleasure to welcome all Karvy account holders. Now their accounts are officially unfrozen and they can start trading or investing with IIFL Securities,'' Sandeep Bhardwaj, CEO, Retail, IIFL Securities said.

''As a goodwill gesture, we have waived the first year annual maintenance contract charges on such accounts. Also, trading for the first 30 days through IIFL Markets mobile is free,'' he added.

In addition, IIFL Securities has created a dedicated web platform as well as number for all Karvy demat account holders to facilitate the re-starting of their demat accounts.

According to the company, this acquisition will catapult IIFL Securities to the position of India's third largest broker in terms of demat accounts after Zerodha and Upstox.

IIFL Securities, which offers investment services across equity, commodities, currency, mutual funds, fixed deposits and other debt products and portfolio management services (PMS), has over 2.3 million retail customers and more than 500 institutional clients.

It is a key player in both retail and institutional segments of the capital market with over 2,500 points of presence across India and provides research coverage on over 225 companies.

On February 6, NSE, BSE and MSE issued a circular to transfer the trading and demat accounts held by Karvy to another member through a formal bidding process.

In November 2019, markets regulator Sebi barred Karvy from taking new brokerage clients after it was found that the brokerage firm had allegedly misused clients' securities to the tune of more than Rs 2,000 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Norway COVID-19 infections must decline before easing restrictions, PM says

Norways COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalisations must decline before the government will begin to unwind restrictions on social interaction, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told parliament on Wednesday.Solberg presented a four-step plan fo...

Hong Kong activists plead guilty to joining democracy rally

Three veteran Hong Kong pro-democracy activists, including well-known publisher Jimmy Lai, have pleaded guilty to taking party in an unauthorized rally that resulted in violence between police and participants, media reported Wednesday. Lai...

Model train rings out the tunes in record-setting pandemic project

At Hamburgs Miniatur Wunderland museum, shut during Germanys coronavirus lockdown, a model train chugs along a track lined with thousands of water-filled glasses, tapping out a medley of classical music hits as it passes. With the museum fo...

Norway COVID-19 infections must decline before easing restrictions, PM says

Norways COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalisations must decline before the government will begin to unwind restrictions on social interaction, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told parliament on Wednesday.Solberg presented a four-step plan fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021