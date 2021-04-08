Left Menu

JSW Steel output grows 6 pc in Q4; registers 6 pc fall in FY21

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 14:27 IST
JSW Steel output grows 6 pc in Q4; registers 6 pc fall in FY21

JSW Steel on Thursday reported nearly 6 per cent year-on-year increase in its output at 4.19 million tonne (MT) for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

In a statement, the JSW Group company said it had produced 3.97 MT steel during the same quarter of financial year 2019-20.

During January-March 2021, the company's production of flat rolled products rose by 4 per cent to 2.99 MT, from 2.87 MT in the year-ago period.

While the output of long rolled products registered a rise of 11 per cent to 1.05 MT, from 0.95 MT in January-March quarter of 2019-20 fiscal.

The company's average capacity utilisation improved to 93 per cent in the last quarter. In March alone, the capacity utilisation was 96 per cent.

''Even though the average capacity utilisation improved from 66 per cent in Q1 (April-June) to 93 per cent in Q4 (January March), the crude steel production for FY 2020-21 was lower by 6 per cent mainly due to disruption in production caused by the outbreak of COVID-19 in Q1 2020-21,'' the company said.

In the financial year 2020-21, the company saw its output falling by 6 per cent to 15.08 MT, as against 16.06 MT in the preceding fiscal.

During April-March 2020-21, the company produced 10.87 MT flat rolled products, down 4 per cent from 11.35 MT in the 2019-20 fiscal.

The output of long rolled products also fell by 14 per cent to 3.21 MT from 3.72 MT a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

India, South Korea and Thailand faced mounting infections, undermining cautious hopes that Asia might be emerging from the worst of the pandemic as safety worries threatened to delay vaccination drives. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eikon users, se...

PCB Board of Governors to meet in a virtual session on April 10

The 62nd meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Boards PCB Board of Governors BoG will be held online on Saturday afternoon in order to safeguard the health and safety of members as well as the PCB Management due to the rising Covid-19 cases. Some...

Domjur Constituency: Former TMC minister fights for political survival

The message Rajib Banerjee, former Trinamool Congress minister, now with the BJP, wants to sell to the people of Domjur in Howrah district is that he may have changed his team jersey colours, but he remains the same man.Banerjee, who is see...

We don't have anybody with Tierney's qualities in the squad, says Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said that Kieran Tierneys injury will force the Gunners to move a lot of pieces in search of cover. The Gunners have confirmed that the defender has suffered knee ligament damage and will be out between four to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021