Srei Equipment Finance gets EOI of USD 250 mn capital infusion

Srei Equipment Finance on Thursday said it has received expression of interest (EOI) of up to USD 250 million capital infusion from two international private equity investors.

The PE funds are US-based Arena Investors LP, and Singapore's Makara Capital Partners, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Srei Infrastructure Finance (Srei) said in a release.

The company's Strategic Coordination Committee (SCC), chaired by its independent director Malay Mukherjee, will coordinate, negotiate and conclude discussions with the PE investors to bring the capital into the business and advise the management, it added.

Ernst & Young (EY) will be advising the committee on the proposed fundraising exercise, which is being carried out in parallel to the company's debt realignment plan, the release said.

Arena Investors LP is a multi-strategy investment firm with USD 2.2 billion of committed capital. Makara Capital Partners is a global financial services company under the regulatory purview of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

Srei Equipment Finance (SEFL) provides financing for construction and mining equipment.

