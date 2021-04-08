Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 21:18 IST
Dhanlaxmi Bank gross advances up over 4 pc by Mar; deposits rise over 7 pc

Private sector lender Dhanlaxmi Bank witnessed over 7 per cent year-on-year growth in its total deposits during the financial year ended March 2021, while advances rose over 4 per cent.

In a business update for the financial year ended March 31, 2021, the lender said its gross advances were up by 4.75 per cent to Rs 7,121.94 crore as on March 31, 2021, as against Rs 6,798.89 crore as of March-end 2020.

The total deposits moved up by 7.29 per cent to Rs 11,699.15 crore as compared with Rs 10,904.07 crore by the year-ago same period, Dhanlaxmi Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank said the data points as of March 2021 are provisional and subject to audit by its statutory auditors.

Gold loan witnessed a jump of 48.13 per cent to Rs 1,883.07 crore from Rs 1,271.26 crore, according to the bank filing.

The bank's CASA (current account and savings account) ratio stood at 33.40 per cent by the end of March 2021, up from 29.80 per cent by the year-ago period.

The business figures are being released in accordance with Sebi norms on disclosure requirements and fair practices code regarding unpublished price-sensitive information, said the lender.

Shares of Dhanlaxmi Bank on Thursday closed 2.81 per cent higher at Rs 14.99 apiece on the BSE.

