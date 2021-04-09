Left Menu

Bangladeshi terrorist of Ansarullah Bangla Team jailed for 7 yrs

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-04-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 00:11 IST
Bangladeshi terrorist of Ansarullah Bangla Team jailed for 7 yrs

A special NIA court here on Thursday sentenced a Bangladeshi terrorist of the outlawed Ansarullah Bangla Team to seven years in prison for his involvement in a conspiracy to commit terrorist acts in India.

Rizual Islam, 25, of Bangladesh's Khulna was convicted under sections of the IPC, the UA(P)Act and the Foreigners Act.

The special NIA court sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment of seven years and imposed a fine of Rs 36,000.

The case, initially registered by the STF Kolkata in November 2017, pertains to the arrest of five members of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) in Kolkata.

The ABT is a proscribed terrorist organisation in Bangladesh.

Four of the arrested members were Bangladeshi nationals and one was Indian.

The NIA re-registered the case in March 2018 and filed a chargesheet against the five accused. Earlier, two accused in the case were convicted and sentenced by the special NIA court in Kolkata.

The Bangladeshi members of the ABT entered India in 2016 and were conspiring to commit terrorist acts in India, according to an NIA official.

The accused, who travelled and stayed at Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai in the guise of labourers, had tried to procure chemicals from a shop in Patna and were planning to establish hideouts in Ranchi, the official said.

They were also aiming to procure arms and ammunition in Kolkata, he said.

Several incriminating materials like a map of Sealdah railway station, Howrah Bridge, literature on explosives and bomb-making, fake Aadhaar card and fake PAN card were seized from their possession, the NIA official said.

The trial against the remaining two charge-sheeted accused continues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

New setting allows you to block all third-party API access to Google Workspace data

Google has introduced a new setting that allows users to block all third-party API access to Workspace data, adding another layer of protection over the Workspace and end-user data.With the new setting on, requests by all third-party apps a...

China March PPI rises to highest since 2018, CPI returns to inflation

Chinas factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace since July 2018 in March, official data showed on Friday, as growth in the worlds second-largest economy continued to gather momentum. Chinas producer price index PPI rose 4.4 in ...

St Vincent warns of volcano eruption risk, orders evacuations

Residents of northern areas on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent have been ordered to evacuate homes due to a significant increase in the risk of an eruption at the La Soufriere volcano, the government said on Thursday. Ralph Gonsalves, P...

China March PPI +4.4% y/y, CPI +0.4% y/y

Chinas factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace since July 2018 in March, official data showed on Friday, as growth in the worlds second-largest economy continued to gather momentum. Chinas producer price index PPI rose 4.4 in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021