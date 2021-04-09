Bangladeshi terrorist of Ansarullah Bangla Team jailed for 7 yrs

A special NIA court here on Thursday sentenced a Bangladeshi terrorist of the outlawed Ansarullah Bangla Team to seven years in prison for his involvement in a conspiracy to commit terrorist acts in India.

Rizual Islam, 25, of Bangladesh's Khulna was convicted under sections of the IPC, the UA(P)Act and the Foreigners Act.

The special NIA court sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment of seven years and imposed a fine of Rs 36,000.

The case, initially registered by the STF Kolkata in November 2017, pertains to the arrest of five members of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) in Kolkata.

The ABT is a proscribed terrorist organisation in Bangladesh.

Four of the arrested members were Bangladeshi nationals and one was Indian.

The NIA re-registered the case in March 2018 and filed a chargesheet against the five accused. Earlier, two accused in the case were convicted and sentenced by the special NIA court in Kolkata.

The Bangladeshi members of the ABT entered India in 2016 and were conspiring to commit terrorist acts in India, according to an NIA official.

The accused, who travelled and stayed at Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai in the guise of labourers, had tried to procure chemicals from a shop in Patna and were planning to establish hideouts in Ranchi, the official said.

They were also aiming to procure arms and ammunition in Kolkata, he said.

Several incriminating materials like a map of Sealdah railway station, Howrah Bridge, literature on explosives and bomb-making, fake Aadhaar card and fake PAN card were seized from their possession, the NIA official said.

The trial against the remaining two charge-sheeted accused continues.

