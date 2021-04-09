Left Menu

Jet2 cancels holidays until late June, blames UK uncertainty

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-04-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 14:29 IST
Jet2 cancels holidays until late June, blames UK uncertainty
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

British travel company Jet2 said it was suspending flights and holidays until June 23 given the ongoing uncertainty around travel from the United Kingdom.

Britain has said it will provide more information in early May about whether holidays can restart from mid-May, but Jet2 said it was suspending travel until late June because of the lack of clarity from the government.

"We are trying to run a business so that we can take customers away, but we need the Government to provide us with clarity to achieve this," Jet2 Chief Executive Steve Heapy said in a statement on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

WB polls: 900 coys of security forces to be deployed for fourth phase of WB polls, highest till date

By Joymala Bagchi The fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly election, scheduled to take place on April 10, will witness the deployment of a total of 900 companies of security forces, the West Bengal Chief Electoral Office informed on Fri...

PM Modi holds virtual summit with Dutch counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said there have been similarities of approach between India and the Netherlands in dealing with global challenges like climate change, terrorism and pandemics.He was speaking at a virtual summit with his ...

Seven terrorists killed by security forces in two encounters in J-K's Shopian, Pulwama

Seven militants, including terror outfit Ansar Ghazwatul Hinds chief Imtiaz Ahmad Shah, were gunned down by security forces in two encounters in Jammu and Kashmirs Shopian and Pulwama districts, police said on Friday.Five terrorists have be...

ANALYSIS-Russian military buildup raises stakes as fighting in Ukraine intensifies

Dozens of troop carriers and missile launchers sit on flatbed wagons lining up along tracks running through southern Russia, in a region bordering Ukraine.Tanks are parked in columns beside the railway, which runs parallel to the M4 highway...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021