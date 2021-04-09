Left Menu

Anubrata Biswas, MD and CEO of Airtel Payments Bank said, Our research reflected that digitally ready, time sensitive consumers, seek consistent value during transactions, and are tired of surfing for the next best deal.

09-04-2021
Airtel Payments Bank announces 'Rewards123' savings account; offers benefits on digital transactions

Airtel Payments Bank on Friday announced its new savings account 'Rewards123' that offers benefits and value to customers when they transact digitally using the bank account.

Customers can get 'Rewards123' at an annual fee of Rs 299 and avail benefits ranging from certain cashback per month on payments for prepaid recharges, post-paid, broadband, landline, and DTH bill payments, load money benefits and shopping rewards.

Other benefits include zero minimum balance, and free Platinum Online Mastercard Debit Card.

Announcing the 'Rewards123' digital savings account, Airtel in a statement said this is ''designed to offer consistent value, with assured rewards on different types of digital transactions throughout the year''. The new savings bank account offers regular benefits throughout the year up to Rs 960.

Customers can easily open or upgrade to Rewards123 through the Airtel Thanks app using Video KYC. Anubrata Biswas, MD and CEO of Airtel Payments Bank said, “Our research reflected that digitally ready, time sensitive consumers, seek consistent value during transactions, and are tired of surfing for the next best deal. With this insight, we developed Rewards123, a consistent value-driven proposition, which can be used safely as a separate account for digital transactions.'' He added: ''This innovation is an important addition to our neo-banking proposition of simple, secure, and value-driven solutions, and will further India's mission of digital inclusion.'' PTI MBI MKJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

