Tricot Investments sells Timken India shares worth over Rs 152 cr

Tricot Investments Ltd on Friday offloaded 11.2 lakh shares of Timken India Ltd worth over Rs 152 crore through an open market transaction.

As per the block data available on the NSE, Tricot Investments divested 11.2 lakh shares of the company at an average price of Rs 1,360 apiece.

This translated into a total deal value of Rs 152.32 crore.

HDFC Mutual Fund and Nippon India Mutual Fund were among the buyers who purchased the shares at the same price in separate transactions, the data showed.

According to the latest shareholding pattern of the company, Tricot Investments Ltd held a 2.36 per cent stake in Timken India as a public shareholder.

Timken is mainly into making bearings.

At the end of trading on Friday, stocks of Timken India settled 0.76 per cent higher at Rs 1,385.70 on the BSE.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it closed 0.86 up at Rs 1,385.05 apiece.

