U'khand: 25 additional trains to be run for Kumbh on main bathing days

Twenty-five additional trains will be run on the main bathing days during the ongoing Kumbh Mela from Haridwar for the convenience of pilgrims, Managing Director of Northern Railways Ashutosh Gangal said on Friday.

Gangal was here to take stock of the preparations for the Kumbh Mela.

On the Shahi Snan (royal bath) days on April 12, 14 and 27, he said, 25 special trains will be run from Haridwar to various destinations, he said.

