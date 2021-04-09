U'khand: 25 additional trains to be run for Kumbh on main bathing days

U'khand: 25 additional trains to be run for Kumbh on main bathing daysPTI | Haridwar | Updated: 09-04-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 22:03 IST
Twenty-five additional trains will be run on the main bathing days during the ongoing Kumbh Mela from Haridwar for the convenience of pilgrims, Managing Director of Northern Railways Ashutosh Gangal said on Friday.
Gangal was here to take stock of the preparations for the Kumbh Mela.
On the Shahi Snan (royal bath) days on April 12, 14 and 27, he said, 25 special trains will be run from Haridwar to various destinations, he said.
