AM International rolls out COVID-19 vaccination programme for employees

The AM International Group, comprising Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation, Manali Petrochemicals and Tamilnadu Petroproductson Saturday it has rolled out COVID-19 vaccination programmes for their employees.

The medical centres of these companies would also facilitate antibody tests for the employees at manufacturing facilities and offices, a press release said here.

''The COVID-19 vaccination would be provided to all eligible employees and their dependents of the companies free of cost as per the Government's guidelines.

Being rolled out on a voluntary basis, the programme covers the staff across Chennai, Coimbatore and Tuticorin and other locations.

''Employee health, safety and well-being are our top priority as the COVID-19 impact continues to be felt around the world.

As a leading private sector player, we want to contribute to the Indian government's mammoth drive to vaccinate its citizens'', AM International founder-chairman Ashwin Muthiah said.

The group has a total of over 3,000 employees with more than 10 companies.

With the increase in infection over the last four weeks, guidelines and restrictions have been reinforced across the offices and manufacturing facilities, the release said.

