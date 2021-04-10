Left Menu

St Vincent's Caribbean residents wake to ash-covered streets, rumbling volcano

Henry KINGSTOWN, St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10 (Reuters) - R esidents of the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent on Saturday woke to rumbling noises emanating from the La Soufriere volcano that spectacularly erupted a day earlier, while a thin layer of ash coated rooftops, cars and roads.

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 22:48 IST
St Vincent's Caribbean residents wake to ash-covered streets, rumbling volcano

(Adds comment from national emergency agency) By Robertson S. Henry

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10 (Reuters) - R esidents of the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent on Saturday woke to rumbling noises emanating from the La Soufriere volcano that spectacularly erupted a day earlier, while a thin layer of ash coated rooftops, cars and roads. After decades of inactivity, the volcano erupted on Friday spewing dark clouds of ash some 10 km (6 miles) into the air and prompting an evacuation of some residents living nearby.

A Reuters witness in the island's capital city of Kingstown said the volcano continued to vent clouds of ash and rumble on Saturday morning, while videos from the island showed a ghost-like landscape, with empty streets and hazy skies. St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which has a population of just over 100,000, has not experienced volcanic activity since 1979, when an eruption created approximately $100 million in damages. An eruption by La Soufriere in 1902 killed more than 1,000 people. The name means "sulfur outlet" in French.

St. Vincent's National Emergency Management Organisation at 10 a.m. ET (1500 GMT) issued a statement saying that "steaming/smoking" from the volcano has increased in the last few hours, warning those that live close to the site to be prepared to "evacuate at short notice". Earlier, the agency on its Facebook page said "strong sulphur scents pervade the air" and urged residents to be careful.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, who ordered the evacuation of residents close to the eruption, toured rescue shelters on Saturday that have imposed limits on the number of evacuees they take due to COVID-19 protocols. Authorities say they are awaiting scientific findings before announcing what future steps they will need to take.

(Writing by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Diane Craft)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukrainian president says Kyiv and Ankara share view on threats in Black Sea region

Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday the positions of Kyiv and Ankara coincide on threats in the Black Sea region and the response to those threats.At a joint news conference with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Istan...

Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets in an IPL match on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets in an IPL match on Saturday....

45 students of Jamshedpur B-school test COVID positive

Altogether 45 students of the XLRI-School of Management in Jamshedpur were on Saturday detected with coronavirus, an official of Jharkhands East Singhbhum district said.Besides, six students of the M G M Medical College here also tested pos...

Prince Charles says 'dear Papa' was 'very special'

Prince Charles, the eldest son of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II, on Saturday paid tribute to his dear Papa, saying that he was a much loved and appreciated figure.Charles said his father, who died at Windsor Castle on Friday, aged 99...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021