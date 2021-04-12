Left Menu

Flipkart partners with Adani Group to strengthen supply chain, tech infrastructure

Adani Logistics Limited will construct a 534,000 sq. ft. fulfilment centre at its Mumbai logistics hub and lease it to Flipkart for addressing the growing demand for e-commerce in the region. Expected to create nearly 2,500 direct jobs and thousands of indirect jobs, the fulfilment centre will be operational in Q3 2022 and will have the capacity to house 10 million units of sellers’ inventory at any point. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 10:05 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 10:05 IST
Under the partnership, Flipkart will also establish a new data center at the Chennai facility of AdaniConneX Private Limited, a new Joint Venture formed between EdgeConneX and Adani Enterprises Limited and leverage the latter's world-class expertise and industry-leading data centre technology solutions. Image Credit: ANI

Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart has entered into a strategic and commercial partnership with the Adani Group to strengthen its supply chain and technology infrastructure.

The partnership will see Flipkart working with Adani Logistics Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Limited, to strengthen its supply chain infrastructure as well as to enhance its ability to serve its rapidly growing customer base.

"This broad-ranging partnership across our logistics and data centre businesses is a unique business model, and we see this as a great opportunity to serve Flipkart's physical as well as digital infrastructure needs. Flipkart has been instrumental in defining e-commerce adoption in India, both through the value it creates and its constant technological innovation to serve its consumers," said Karan Adani, Chief ExecutiveOfficer of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ).

Under the partnership, Flipkart will also establish a new data center at the Chennai facility of AdaniConneX Private Limited, a new Joint Venture formed between EdgeConneX and Adani Enterprises Limited and leverage the latter's world-class expertise and industry-leading data centre technology solutions.

Flipkart says the data centre meet has been designed to meet the highest standards in reliability and sustainability, with a significant focus on security and keeping data locally within India.

Commenting on the collaboration, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Chief Executive Officer, Flipkart Group, said, "We are delighted to initiate our association with the Adani Group to strengthen our supply chain and technology infrastructure. These investments will help us strengthen our presence and capabilities in India to support MSMEs and sellers while also accelerating job creation and growth."

