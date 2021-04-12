Left Menu

Coronavirus resurgence to delay Indian airports' passenger recovery: Moody's

The rapid increase in new coronavirus cases is credit negative for Indian airports, given the adverse effect on passenger and aircraft traffic which are key revenue drivers for the sector, Moody's Investors Service said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 12:31 IST
Coronavirus resurgence to delay Indian airports' passenger recovery: Moody's
The reopening of international borders has recently been postponed to April-end.. Image Credit: ANI

The rapid increase in new coronavirus cases is credit negative for Indian airports, given the adverse effect on passenger and aircraft traffic which are key revenue drivers for the sector, Moody's Investors Service said on Monday. Before the recent resurgence, India had contained the spread of the virus, and infection numbers had fallen after the previous peak in mid-September 2020.

The steady decline over that time had allowed for a gradual increase in total airline seat capacity and for domestic passenger traffic to recover to around 60 percent of the 2019 level by February-end. "The surge in infection numbers will heighten health concerns, renew economic uncertainty, and temper consumers' willingness to travel. Higher infection numbers could also force the reintroduction of travel restrictions that will drastically reduce passenger traffic," said Moody's in its latest credit outlook.

Most of the Indian airports' revenue is linked to airport traffic, including aeronautical revenue that is collected on a per-passenger or aircraft-movement basis, and non-aeronautical revenue such as retail, food, and beverage as well as car parking. For example, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) reported revenue declines across all its business segments amid a sharp drop in passenger traffic in the nine-month period that ended on December 31, 2020

Moody's said disruption to the recovery in domestic passenger traffic is credit negative for the two rated Indian airports. Revenue decline resulting from a fall in traffic will further dampen already weak financial metrics for DIAL and GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (HIAL) in the current fiscal year (ending 31 March 2022) and also reduce the funds available for capital spending during the affected period.

Based on daily domestic passenger and aircraft data, passenger traffic has not yet materially dropped despite the rise in infection numbers over the past month, although there are early signs of a slowdown in traffic. "We believe the impact of a sharp rise in infections on underlying consumer demand could take several weeks to fully materialize. At the same time, a more significant concern for airport traffic will be a reintroduction of travel restrictions which will limit air travel irrespective of consumer demand."

More than half of the new cases in recent days have come from Maharashtra which has tightened restrictions by introducing a statewide lockdown on weekends as well as a night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am. Tighter restrictions, particularly if they are introduced in more states, could lead to sharp declines in passenger traffic until the situation is contained and could materially cut airport revenue.

Beyond the impact on domestic traffic, the recent outbreak will also likely delay the reopening of international borders which has recently been postponed to April-end. Although international passengers only represent a small component of total passenger traffic in India, airports generally earn a higher amount on a per-passenger basis from this segment after accounting for duty-free retail.

Duty-free retail accounted for 15 to 20 percent of total non-aeronautical revenue at the rated airports before the pandemic. Delay in passenger recovery will weigh on airports' credit quality. Moody's said rated airports' credit quality will potentially weaken if the severity and duration of the second wave reach a level that would lead to liquidity stress or challenge their ability to return to a level of cash flow generation that supports their current ratings.

Assuming that the latest surge will eventually be contained, the longer-term passenger outlook will continue to be driven by the successful rollout of vaccinations which should reduce the need for lockdowns and boost consumer confidence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

South Korea's Moon says EV battery settlement 'very meaningful'

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday welcomed a decision by two South Korean electric vehicle battery makers to settle a long-running intellectual property dispute that had threatened thousands of American jobs and President Joe Bid...

'Searching for Sheela' trailer: Witness intriguing homecoming journey of Ma Anand Sheela

With Netflix India bringing more content than ever for the masses, Searching For Sheela is now their latest offering, the trailer of which was unveiled on Monday by filmmaker Karan Johar. The My Name Is Khan director, who is also producing ...

Australia abandons COVID-19 vaccination targets after new advice on AstraZeneca shots

Australia has abandoned a goal to vaccinate nearly all of its 26 million population by the end of 2021 following advice that people under the age of 50 take Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine rather than AstraZenecas shot. Australia, which had banked...

Ten states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases

New Delhi, Apr 12 PTI Ten states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a steep rise in the daily COVID-19 cases accounting for 83.02 per cent of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021