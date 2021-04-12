Left Menu

GS1 elevates S Swaminathan as CEO for Indian ops

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 13:11 IST
Global supply chain standard organisation GS1 on Monday announced elevation of S Swaminathan as Chief Executive Officer for its Indian operations.

Swaminathan, who was the Chief Operating Officer of GS1 India before, will now lead the firm and focus on embracing emerging technologies and building digital capabilities.

GS1 Global Office President and CEO Miguel Lopera said Swaminathan's ''outstanding understanding of new digital world will help in creating new opportunities for adoption of standards in various sectors, while ensuring consumer safety, enhanced supply chain efficiency and our continued relevance in a data-dominant world''.

GS1 India President Srikar K Reddy said during these challenging times, Swaminathan's expertise and knowledge of global standards will be instrumental in supporting Indian industries and SMEs meet trade and regulatory requirements. ''Under his leadership, GS1 India will deliver on the changing needs of its members and achieve greater heights,'' Reddy added.

On his new role, Swaminathan said with changing business environment, GS1 India has a larger role to play in empowering industries and SMEs across sectors. ''My role would be to embrace emerging technologies and building our digital capabilities to facilitate our subscribers in their digital transformation journey,'' he added.

Swaminathan is an active member of GS1 Global Advisory Council and in various industry committees of CII and FICCI, the statement said, adding he has been instrumental in the development of FASTag data standardisation and creation of National Industry Forum for Retail (NIFR) comprising leading brand owners, retailers/e-tailers.

His earlier stints include the role of Country Manager (Japan and South East Asia) at Newgen Software Technologies Ltd and Country Manager (South Asia) with PSC Inc, USA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

