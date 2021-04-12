Left Menu

Stellantis' Citroen unveils its new C5 X sedan model

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-04-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 13:31 IST
Stellantis' Citroen unveils its new C5 X sedan model
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Stellantis' Citroen brand on Monday marked its come-back in the prestigious large sedan market in Europe, as the carmaker unveiled its new C5 X model to be manufactured in China. Citroen, which aims to make the C5 X sedan its new flagship, said the new model would be on sale in the second half of the year in Chinese and European markets.

The vehicle will be available in both petrol and plug-in hybrid versions added to the carmaker.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Paramilitary forces are working as per EC's direction: CRPF DG

By Deepika Rathour Chauhan Reacting to the allegation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that Central forces were working on Union Home Minister Amit Shahs instructions during the state Assembly polls, the Director-General of Cen...

Pakistan slum dwellers map flood risks to stop evictions

By Rina Chandran April 12 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Slum dwellers in the Pakistani city of Karachi have stopped the demolition of thousands of homes by mapping flood risks from clogged drains, offering a feasible solution to other inform...

Iran blames Israel for sabotage at Natanz nuclear site

Iran on Monday blamed Israel for a sabotage attack on its underground Natanz nuclear facility that damaged the centrifuges it uses to enrich uranium there, warning that it would take revenge for the assault.The comments by Foreign Ministry ...

Pavail Gulati to play Amitabh Bachchan's son in movie 'Goodbye'

Thappad actor Pavail Gulati has come on board to star in the upcoming film Goodbye, featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan and South actor Rashmika Mandanna.Backed by Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment, Goodbye will feature Gulati pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021