Stellantis' Citroen unveils its new C5 X sedan model

Stellantis' Citroen brand on Monday marked its come-back in the prestigious large sedan market in Europe, as the carmaker unveiled its new C5 X model to be manufactured in China. Citroen, which aims to make the C5 X sedan its new flagship, said the new model would be on sale in the second half of the year in Chinese and European markets.

The vehicle will be available in both petrol and plug-in hybrid versions added to the carmaker.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)