Axis Bank customers can send money abroad in 100 currencies via mobile app

Axis Bank customers can now send money abroad in over 100 currencies through their mobile application, the lender said on Monday.Announcing the addition of Send Money Abroad feature to its Axis Mobile App, the lender said customers will be able to send money by following a simple two-step process given on the app.Customers can send money abroad in over 100 different currencies, without any need to visit a branch.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 16:48 IST
Axis Bank customers can now send money abroad in over 100 currencies through their mobile application, the lender said on Monday.

Announcing the addition of 'Send Money Abroad' feature to its Axis Mobile App, the lender said customers will be able to send money by following a simple two-step process given on the app.

Customers can send money abroad in over 100 different currencies, without any need to visit a branch. They can send up to USD 25,000 per transaction for various purposes such as education fee payment, family maintenance, and health-related expenses, Axis Bank said in a statement.

To make the proposition richer, Axis is also offering a preferential rate on digital channels.

With this features, the bank has made this an omni-channel experience for its customers, as there is complete integration between mobile banking and internet banking transactions, said the third-largest private sector lender.

Customers can now add payees and track payments seamlessly on both channels, it added.

''Forex transactions are traditionally viewed to be complex transactions, involving lengthy documentation. However contrary to this belief, in most cases, it's as simple as a domestic transfer. Our Mobile App journey demonstrates this by offering a frictionless and simplified process, Satheesh Krishnamurthy, executive vice-president and head (private banking and third-party products) at Axis Bank, said.

With this, the bank has brought a much-needed service at customers' fingertips, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

