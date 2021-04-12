Goyal launches DGFT ‘Trade Facilitation’ app to promote ease of doing business

Commerce & Industry Minister Shri Piyush Goyal today launched DGFT 'Trade Facilitation' Mobile App during the online video conference, for promoting ease of doing business and providing quick access to information to importers/exporters.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Piyush Goyal said that very often, the simple trade-related process becomes cumbersome, and when they are available with a touch of a button, like with a mobile app, we will ensure the Ease of doing business and the speedy growth in international trade. "We desire to move towards paperless, automated processing systems, simple procedures for trade players, online data exchange between departments & digital payments & acknowledgements.", he added

Shri Goyal said that in the post-covid world, tech-enabled governance will play a key role in determining India's growth and competitiveness. He said that a Single-window approach has enabled tech transformation of service delivery in India. It has liberated last-mile beneficiary from location-based constraints and enhanced ease of doing business. He said that Progress in technology helps develop the economy and strengthen Indian firms in the competitive global market.

Lauding the initiative of DGFT, Shri Goyal said that the new Trade Facilitation App is a step in the right direction as it provides easy, omni-channel access to various trade-related processes and enquiries at the touch of a button.

He said that truly imbibing the Prime Minister's vision of Minimum Government, Maximum Governance, DGFT is standing up for businesses as a true leader with e-issuance of certificates, QR scan process to validate documents. It will reduce transaction cost and time for imports and exports related processes, and usher in transparency. He said that 'Trade Facilitation Mobile App' is a symbol of India's idea of Aatmanirbharta – Making governance easy, economical & accessible, as it symbolises a shift in traditional thinking.

Shri Goyal said that the Trade facilitation App is READY for Industry 4.0, as it provides

Real-time trade policy updates, notifications, application status alert, tracking help requests· Explore item-wise Export-Import policy & statistics, Track IEC Portfolio

· AI-based 24*7 assistance for trade queries

· DGFT services made accessible to all

· Your Trade Dashboard accessible anytime &anywhere

The Minister said that 'Mobile' India creates international trade opportunities for MSMEs and Foreign players. It will enable the creation of a quality conscious and cost-competitive domestic industry. Further, it will significantly contribute to an export target of $1 Trillion by 2025 and a GDP target of $5 Trillion. He said that for advanced App development, more inputs & ideas of all stakeholders should be invited for further refinement which will help in expediting our technological transformation. Shri Goyal also called for engagement with technology and language specialists to develop Governance Apps in various regional languages, which will support the spirit of oneness amongst our citizens.

The new Mobile App of DGFT provides the following features for ease of the exporters and importers –

Real-time Trade Policy Updates and Event Notifications

Your Trade Dashboard Anytime Anywhere

Access all services offered by DGFT in App

Explore Item-wise Export-Import Policy and Statistics

24x7 Virtual Assistance for Trade-Related Queries

Track your IEC Portfolio – IEC, Applications, Authorizations

Real-time Alerts on status of applications

Raise and track help requests in real-time

Share Trade Notices, Public Notices easily

The App will be available on Android and iOS platforms. The App can also be downloaded from the

DGFT Website (https://dgft.gov.in). It has been developed by the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), as per the directions of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

