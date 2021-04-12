Left Menu

Redington India appoints Rajiv Srivastava as joint MD, additional director on Redington Group board

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 18:26 IST
Redington India, an integrated supply chain solution provider, on Monday announced the appointment of Rajiv Srivastava as joint managing director of the Redington Group and additional director on its board.

The company also announced the elevation of its Managing Director Raj Shankar as vice-chairman and managing director with immediate effect, Redington India said in a statement.

Redington addresses 37 markets in India, South Asia, Middle East, Turkey and Africa with an annual turnover in excess of Rs 51,000 crore.

Prior to this, Srivastava was the managing director and chief executive officer of the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX).

Shankar said, ''We are delighted to welcome Srivastava as our joint managing director. He comes with an excellent track record for ushering technology-led business transformation, building long-term shareholder value and managing operations at global scale.'' He added that his induction into Redington's leadership is strategic and timely, as ''we are poised for breakout growth on the back of emerging disruptive technologies''.

Prior to the IEX, Rajiv spent 19 years at HP, where his final stint included the roles of managing director for HP India for six years.

''Redington has a global presence and growth potential at a time when businesses are moving towards digital-first strategies while embracing everything-as-a-service,'' Srivastava added.

He added that Redington Group is in the midst of a transformation into a digital organisation. ''We will continue to leverage technology advancements to transform, diversify and reinvent the company.'' PTI SM HRS hrs

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

