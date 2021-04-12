Honda lines up cash discounts for customers on festivals in April

Honda Cars India on Monday said it has lined up various offers, including cash discount, for customers till end of this month on account of various festivals like Baisakhi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Bihu and Poila Baisakh.

All customers who plan to buy new cars this month on the auspicious occasion of these festivals could avail the benefits at all authorised company dealerships till April 30, the automaker said in a statement.

The company is offering Rs 38,000 benefit on Amaze, Rs 32,500 on WR-V, Rs 32,000 on Jazz and Rs 10,000 on 5th generation City, it added.

The available offers are in the form of cash discounts or accessories and discount on car exchange, the company said.

There are additional benefits for existing Honda customers like loyalty bonus and special exchange benefits who trade in their old Honda car, it added.

''Being an auspicious occasion, many customers make their car purchase during this time of the year and our endeavour is to enable buyers avail best value for their money, peace of mind and pride of ownership,'' Honda Cars India Senior Vice President and Director ( Marketing and Sales) Rajesh Goel said.

Personal mobility has become a necessity in the current health scenario and to facilitate a safe, secure and contactless buying experience, the company's online platform and robust sales process at dealerships is fully equipped to support customers, he added.

