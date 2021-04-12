Left Menu

Microsoft buying speech recognition firm Nuance in $16 bn deal

This will join with Microsofts cloud, including Azure, Teams, and Dynamics 365, to deliver next-generation customer engagement and security solutions.The transaction is Microsofts second largest deal following its USD 26 billion purchase of LinkedIn in 2016. Ives said the transaction fits well into Microsofts health care portfolio and comes at a time that hospitals and doctors are embracing next-generation AI capabilities.Mark Benjamin will continue as Nuance CEO.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 12-04-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 19:56 IST
Microsoft buying speech recognition firm Nuance in $16 bn deal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Microsoft, on an accelerated growth push, is buying speech recognition company Nuance in a deal worth about USD 16 billion.

Microsoft will pay USD 56 per share cash. That's a 23 per cent premium to Nuance's Friday closing price. The companies value the transaction including debt at USD 19.7 billion. Shares of Burlington, Massachusetts-based Nuance surged more than 17 per cent in Monday morning trading. Microsoft's acquisition of Nuance comes after the companies formed a partnership in 2019. The Redmond, Washington, company said that the deal will double its total addressable market in the health care provider industry, bringing its total addressable market in health care to nearly USD 500 billion. Nuance's products include the Dragon Ambient eXperience, Dragon Medical One and PowerScribe One for radiology reporting, all clinical speech recognition SaaS offerings built on Microsoft Azure. The company's products are currently used by more than 55 per cent of physicians and 75 per cent of radiologists in the U.S., and by 77 per cent of U.S. hospitals. Its health care cloud revenue experienced 37 per cent year-over-year growth in fiscal 2020.

"AI is technology's most important priority, and healthcare is its most urgent application," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement.

Aside from health care, Nuance provides AI expertise and customer engagement solutions across interactive voice response, virtual assistants, and digital and biometric solutions to companies in all industries. This will join with Microsoft's cloud, including Azure, Teams, and Dynamics 365, to deliver next-generation customer engagement and security solutions.

The transaction is Microsoft's second largest deal following its USD 26 billion purchase of LinkedIn in 2016. Last September, it bought video game maker ZeniMax for USD 7.5 billion. "This is the right acquisition at the right time with Microsoft doubling down on its health care initiatives over the coming years," Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a note to clients. Ives said the transaction fits well into Microsoft's health care portfolio and comes at a time that hospitals and doctors are embracing next-generation AI capabilities.

Mark Benjamin will continue as Nuance CEO. The transaction is expected to close this year. It still needs approval from Nuance shareholders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Night curfew imposed in Haryana amid surge in COVID-19 cases

The Haryana government on Monday imposed night curfew in the state with immediate effect amid a surge in coronavirus cases.Night curfew between 9 pm and 5 am will be imposed from tonight and will remain in force till further orders, Home an...

FIR against restaurant in Delhi's Kalka Ji for violating COVID-19 norms

An FIR was on Monday filed against a restaurant in Delhis Kalka Ji area for violating night curfew guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the police, in a joint raid conducted by the Delhi Police along with SDM Kalka Ji Shri At...

Mamata "clean bowled" in Nandigram, her "innings over" in Bengal: Modi

Invoking Constitution and B R Ambedkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday pilloried Mamata Banerjee over a TMC leader likening the scheduled castes in West Bengal to beggars and claimed she could not have made the seriously objectionable ...

COVID-19: MP health commissioner Sanjay Goyal transferred

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Madhya Pradesh government on Monday transferred state health commissioner Sanjay Goyal.Goyal is replaced by Akash Tripathi, Managing Director of MP Power Management Company Limited MPPMCL and Secretary,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021