Left Menu

IsDB and Burkina Faso join hands to implement BRAVE Women project

The IsDB’s President, Dr Bandar Hajjar, has expressed his commitment to supporting strategies that promote women’s economic empowerment which is considered critical to building a more inclusive, resilient, and sustainable world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jeddah | Updated: 13-04-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 16:50 IST
IsDB and Burkina Faso join hands to implement BRAVE Women project
This new project is expected to not only enhance the resilience of SMEs owned/managed by women but to also support the National Economic and Social Development Plan (PNDES) of Burkina Faso. Image Credit: Twitter(@isdb_group)

The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group and its private sector development arm, the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) (ICD-idb.org), have joined hands with the government of Burkina Faso through "Maison de l'Entreprise du Burkina Faso (MEBF)", to implement the "Business Resilience Assistance for Value-adding Enterprises" (BRAVE Women) Project in the country.

Implemented by the IsDB/ICD, the " BRAVE Programme was initially launched in Yemen in 2016 with the aim of combining capacity building and a grant-matching scheme concept for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in addition to Value Chain support, all within an integrated framework that responds to the in-conflict challenges of the private sector. The MENA Transition Fund (Deauville Partnership) provided the sponsorship of this project which was successfully completed in 2020.

The IsDB's President, Dr Bandar Hajjar, has expressed his commitment to supporting strategies that promote women's economic empowerment which is considered critical to building a more inclusive, resilient, and sustainable world.

This BRAVE Women Burkina Faso project falls under the sponsorship of the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (We-Fi), a collaborative partnership among fourteen donor governments (including Saudi Arabia), eight multilateral development banks (including the IsDB), and other public and private stakeholders, which seeks to address the financial and non-financial barriers faced by women entrepreneurs while attempting to create a better ecosystem for them. This new project is expected to not only enhance the resilience of SMEs owned/managed by women but to also support the National Economic and Social Development Plan (PNDES) of Burkina Faso.

According to ICD CEO, Mr Ayman Amin Sejiny, the roll-out of BRAVE Programme in Burkina Faso follows successful implementations of similar ongoing projects in Yemen and Nigeria where it has managed to support 916 Women-owned/led SMEs to date with business resilience training and disbursed $6.4 million of financial support out of which $3.2 million of funds were provided in the form of matching grants.

"ICD is pleased to play a significant role in the collective efforts aimed at overcoming the challenges faced by women entrepreneurs in fragile environments. We aim to enhance the private sector, as the engine of sustainable growth in fragile settings. This cooperation seeks to enhance the resilience of Women-owned SMEs that have struggled during the current crisis. And we pray to Almighty Allah for the success of the Burkina Faso project, as well," he has stated.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Government should ban political rallies, religious gatherings to prevent spread of COVID-19: Ashwani Kumar

By Amit Kumar Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Ashwani Kumar on Tuesday sought ban political rallies, religious congregations, and protest movements.Considering the unanimous ...

Ravi Shankar Prasad lauds India's vaccination drive, says speed is satisfactory

Extolling the central governments efforts in vaccinating people of the country against COVID-19, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the vaccination speed in the country is satisfactory. The second wave of COVID-19 is a global phenomeno...

NHAI makes deployment of Network Survey Vehicle mandatory to improve road quality

The National Highways Authority of India NHAI on Tuesday said it has made deployment of Network Survey Vehicle NSV mandatory to ensure a better quality of roads.NSV uses a high-resolution camera to capture images of highways and has several...

Muslims mark Ramadan amid virus surge and renewed curbs

Muslims in many parts of the world marked the start of Ramadan on Tuesday, but a spike in coronavirus cases in several countries has once again put curbs on the holy months signature feasts and lengthy prayers in mosques.Still, there are gl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021