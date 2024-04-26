Missile launched from Yemen's Houthi area, no injuries reported, CENTCOM says

One anti-ship ballistic missile was launched from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen into the Gulf of Aden on Thursday, with no injuries or damage reported by U.S, coalition, or commercial ships, U.S Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday.

In a separate operation, U.S Centcom said it engaged and destroyed one unmanned surface vessel and one unmanned aerial vehicle in a Houthi-controlled area.

