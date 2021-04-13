Left Menu

Atal Innovation Mission, Bayer collaborate to work on healthcare, agri innovations

Government think-tank Niti Aayogs Atal Innovation Mission AIM and German drug and agrochemicals major Bayer on Tuesday partnered to work towards fostering innovation and entrepreneurship across agriculture and healthcare sectors, a statement said. Under the SOI, Bayer will collaborate with AIM to support their current and future programs and foster innovation and entrepreneurship across the agriculture and healthcare sectors.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 17:38 IST
Government think-tank Niti Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and German drug and agrochemicals major Bayer on Tuesday partnered to work towards fostering innovation and entrepreneurship across agriculture and healthcare sectors, a statement said. A Statement of Intent (SOI) of strategic partnership between AIM and Bayer was signed on Tuesday. Under the SOI, Bayer will collaborate with AIM to support their current and future programs and foster innovation and entrepreneurship across the agriculture and healthcare sectors. ''This collaboration is a natural fit for AIM as both their areas of specialisation, agriculture and healthcare are areas of national priorities, especially more so in the times of the pandemic. ''We have a special focus on these areas, and I am confident that this shall be a very fruitful relationship in the times to come,'' Mission Director AIM, Niti Aayog, R Ramanan said. Senior Bayer Representative South Asia and Chief Executive Officer - Bayer CropScience, D Narain said, ''We are pleased to partner with the AIM, Niti Aayog. Through this collaboration, we endeavour to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in India across the sectors of agriculture and healthcare.'' At this critical time, entrepreneurship and science-led innovation can play an important role in doubling farmer incomes and expanding access to health solutions across India, he added.

