Elista ropes in the ace cricketer Suresh Raina as its brand ambassador

It will be really amazing to see an Indian brand making ripples in the world with its innovative products. About Elista Started in 2020, Elista is a Consumer Electronics brand that aims to be the face of world-class innovation in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 18:57 IST
New Delhi [India] April 13, 2021: Elista, a brand backed by the prestigious TeknoDome Group has announced the ace cricketer Suresh Raina as its brand ambassador. The cricketer will be seen endorsing the brand’s LED TVs and Coolers for all its campaigns.

The brand which started its operations in the year 2020 in India has been making waves in India with its innovative products which they proudly position as ‘Making in India for the world’. The brand roped Suresh Raina with a belief that the association will help them drive awareness about its range of products which are innovative, feature-rich, and yet affordable.

Pawan Kumar, CEO, Elista (TeknoDome India) said, “As we take Elista to PAN India level, Suresh Raina was the obvious choice for us. Young, vibrant, power-packed, and usually touted as Mr. Dependable for his consistent performance, we feel he gels just aptly with the essence of brand Elista. With this association, we are confident of taking our brand to the next level.’ On this association, Suresh Raina said ‘When I came to know about the brand and how they are putting Indian manufacturing on the world map, I was totally amazed. I am very excited about this association and wish the brand the best of luck in all its endeavours. It will be really amazing to see an Indian brand making ripples in the world with its innovative products.’ About Elista: Started in 2020, Elista is a Consumer Electronics brand that aims to be the face of world-class innovation in India. The brand believes in remaining in touch with its roots, no matter where it goes and whom it serves, and takes immense pride in its Product Portfolio that stands out in terms of its Global Quality and Design. In addition to having a strong manufacturing base, the brand sports a strong distribution track record in over 40 countries and are backed by the very prestigious TeknoDome* group. The dual purposes of going ‘vocal for local’ and creating job opportunities in India are at the heart of all its operations. The company strives for uplifting lives and making its mark in the world as a truly Indian brand.

*TeknoDome is the parent company of Elista. It has its Global Headquarters in Dubai and Indian Headquarters in Noida - UP. TeknoDome is a leading name in the international market that exports to the Middle East, Africa, and CIS countries. It has a reputation as a global distributor of leading brands with a rich heritage of 12+ years in the field of Consumer Goods, IT, and Gaming precedes its name with a strong footing in CIS, UAE, Mena, Africa, and Asia.

Know more about us at www.elistaworld.com PWR PWR

