Tirupur Exporters Assn welcomes extension of interest equalisation scheme

The Tirupur Exporters' Association (TEA) on Tuesday welcomed the extension of Interest Equalisation Scheme for pre and post-shipment Rupee Export Credit, with same scope and coverage, for three more months up to June 30, 2021, as announced by the RBI.

While welcoming the retrospective effect given from April 1 onwards, TEA president Raja M Shanmugham expressed hope that the government would take into account various adverse factors, including the business impact of Covid-19 situation in foreign markets and extend it at least for one more year.

This measure will help Tirupur knitwear exporting units, he said in a statement here.PTI NVM SS PTI PTI

