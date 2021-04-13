Left Menu

Pound licks wounds as Haldane exit signals dovish tilt

The British pound held near a two-month low against the dollar and nursed losses against the euro on Tuesday after the Bank of England said its chief economist will leave the central bank later this year. While the reaction in currency markets was muted, with the pound holding close to the day's lows against its main rivals, Haldane's exit is widely seen as a departure of one of the more hawkish figures at the central bank.

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 19:44 IST
Pound licks wounds as Haldane exit signals dovish tilt

The British pound held near a two-month low against the dollar and nursed losses against the euro on Tuesday after the Bank of England said its chief economist will leave the central bank later this year.

While the reaction in currency markets was muted, with the pound holding close to the day's lows against its main rivals, Haldane's exit is widely seen as a departure of one of the more hawkish figures at the central bank. Haldane has been the most upbeat member of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee on prospects for a sharp economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and in February likened inflation to a tiger that could easily be roused.

Against the dollar, the British currency was down 0.1% at $1.3692, having touched its lowest since Feb. 5 at $1.3670 in the previous session. "I think Haldane being considered a hawk in the MPC camp is the reason why the pound has struggled today," said TF Global Markets analyst Fawad Razaqzada.

"People bullish on the pound are not taking any chances, as he could be replaced by a dovish policymaker." Against the euro, the pound held below the day's lows at 86.87 pence. It hit a more than six-week low of 87.12 pence earlier, Refinitiv data shows.

"For sterling, given Haldane’s hawkish stance, his resignation offers only downside potential," said Stuart Cole, chief macro strategist at London-based Equiti Capital. Money market futures were broadly unchanged on the news, with interest rate futures expecting the Bank of England to keep rates unchanged until mid-2022.

Britain has offered all over-50s a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as the rollout of Moderna's shot in England began on Tuesday, the government said, adding that it was on track to give a shot to all adults by the end of July. Sterling has been among the best-performing G10 currencies this year, enjoying its strongest quarter against the euro since 2015. The pace of Britain's vaccination drive has led analysts to bet on a quick economic rebound from the country's worst contraction in 300 years.

The pound lost 1% against the dollar last week as Britain proposed to use alternatives to the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate people aged under 30. Britain has largely depended on the AstraZeneca vaccine to vaccinate more than half of its population.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Will Crash Landing on You Season 2 ever happen? What we know more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Chorus grows louder for cancellation of class 10, 12 board exams; no decision by CBSE yet

The chorus for cancellation of upcoming board exams for class 10 and 12 grew louder on Tuesday in wake of the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases even as the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE said it has not taken any decision yet in...

Israeli TV cites officials blaming Iran for attack on ship off UAE

Israels top-rated television news quoted unnamed Israeli officials as blaming Iran for an attack on an Israeli-owned ship off the United Arab Emirates coast on Tuesday.There were no casualties in the attack, Channel 12 TV added.Writing by D...

BJP will ensure all-round development of Mizoram, more jobs for youth: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said the BJP will ensure all-round development of Mizoram and bring more employment opportunities for the youth of the state.Addressing an election meeting in support of the partys candidate in an As...

EU seeking clarification from J&J after rollout delay news - source

The European Commission is seeking clarification from Johnson Johnson about its completely unexpected announcement of delays in deliveries of its COVID-19 vaccine to the EU, an EU official told Reuters on Tuesday. The U.S. company said on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021