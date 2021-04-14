Left Menu

Spain to extend eviction ban, rental protections by three months

Spain will extend a series of measures aimed at protecting vulnerable tenants from eviction and rent hikes by three months, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday, as the pandemic continues to hurt the economy.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 14-04-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 14:56 IST
Spain to extend eviction ban, rental protections by three months

Spain will extend a series of measures aimed at protecting vulnerable tenants from eviction and rent hikes by three months, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday, as the pandemic continues to hurt the economy. "The coalition government is committed to ... ensuring the constitutional right to decent housing," Sanchez, a Socialist, told lawmakers.

Under the current programme, vulnerable tenants are protected from eviction and can apply for a moratorium or partial cancellation of their rent if their landlord owns more than 10 properties, over 1,500 square metres of property, or is a public entity. They can also extend their existing rental contracts by six months under the same conditions.

Introduced during the early days of Spain's coronavirus crisis in March 2020, the measures have been repeatedly extended and were set to expire on May 9, when a national state of emergency ends. However, a year of battling the COVID-19 pandemic has left hundreds of thousands of Spaniards out of a job and many more on furlough, prompting the left-wing coalition to extend social protections.

Faced with a slower than expected recovery from 2020's historic contraction, the government recently scaled back its expectations for economic growth in 2021 and extended the national furlough scheme beyond its planned expiry at the end of May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan deploys paramilitary forces to quell deadly Islamist protests

Paramilitary forces deployed overnight in the eastern Pakistani province of Punjab as police struggled to clear violent sit-ins by Islamists protesting against the arrest of their leader.Two police officers were killed and 125 policemen wer...

International Online Travel Company Kiwi.com Achieves 100% SLA Success Rate with Hiver

Hivers automations have streamlined email workflow for Kiwis business development team, improving their overall efficiency, and saving them 167 hours every month Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoir Kiwi.com, one of the five biggest online ...

Parties doing politics in name of Ambedkar: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday accused rival political parties of indulging in politics in the name of B R Ambedkar, and asserted that only the BSP can fulfil his dreams.In a statement issued here, Mayawati said that despit...

PM Modi prioritising WB polls over people's lives: Maha Cong

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce a national lockdown only after the elections in West Bengal are over, as he is prioritising polls over peoples lives.Speaking to rep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021