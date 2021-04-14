Asus eyes 20pc share of India's consumer PC mkt in 2021

Taiwanese tech major Asus on Wednesday said it aims to capture a 20 per cent share of the consumer PC market in India by the end of the year, driven by strong uptake in gaming and dual-screen devices.

The company also expects the overall consumer PC segment to log strong growth this year, touching almost 5.3 million units, as people continue to work and study from home amid the pandemic.

''From mid of May till December 2020, the year was quite positive for the PC industry. India's consumer PC market grew by almost 50 per cent and Asus still outperformed the market. Last year, we grew by 68 per cent and continued to gain market share in India,'' Asus India Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC (System Business Group) Arnold Su told PTI.

He added that the company's market share in the consumer laptop segment grew from 12.7 per cent in 2019 to 13.7 per cent in 2020.

''In the January-March 2021 period, the market still looks very positive. From Q1 2020 to Q1 2021, the entire market grew 69 per cent and at Asus, we grew 82 per cent. We foresee this strong growth trend to continue and so we will continue to expand our supply to India. This year our goal is to reach 20 per cent and go from No 4 to No 2 position,'' he said.

He added that in the year 2020, the consumer PC market was at about 4.5 million, and is estimated to touch 5.2-5.3 million in 2021.

Su said the company has taken a number of measures to drive sales amid the pandemic.

He explained that the company had introduced a lead generation system to help offline retailers conduct sales as the lockdown was being gradually lifted.

''We have now developed a new system, where the sales executive does a video demo to the end-customer. This, we believe, will help customers make their purchase decisions while staying safe at home,'' he added.

Asus, on Wednesday, has launched its ZenBook Duo 14 that features a new ErgoLift AAS Plus (Active Aerodynamic System) hinge design that offers enhanced viewing and touchscreen experience, along with ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED.

