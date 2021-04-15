Left Menu

PFRDA logs 23 pc growth in subscriber base under NPS, APY schemes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 14:39 IST
Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority of India (PFRDA) has registered 23 per cent growth in its subscriber base under the flagship NPS and APY schemes to over 4.24 crore by end of March 31, 2021, the regulator said on Thursday.

The last year was an extremely challenging year because of COVID-19 restrictions, but still there has been growth of around 23 per cent in the subscriber numbers, PFRDA Chairman Supratim Bandyopadhyay told reporters in a virtual conference, sharing the numbers.

Of this, there was almost 33 per cent growth in Atal Pension Yojana (APY) subscribers and more than 77 lakh new customers were added, he added.

The APY subscribers as of March 31, 2021, were more than 2.8 crore.

The total assets under management (AUM) witnessed a growth of 38 per cent to over Rs 5.78 lakh crore by the end of FY21, he said. PTI KPM National Pension System (NPS) mainly caters to organised sectors including all government employees in centre and states, while the APY is mainly meant for the employees working in the unorganised sector in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

