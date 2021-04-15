Russia, hit by new U.S. sanctions, to offer only new state bonds after June 14

Russia, hit by new U.S. sanctions, to offer only new state bonds after June 14Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-04-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 19:15 IST
The Russian finance ministry said on Thursday it will offer only new OFZ treasury bonds and will stop offering top-up OFZ series after June 14, the date after which Washington has decided it will bar U.S. banks from buying Russia's state debt.
The ministry said it has cut its 2021 state domestic borrowing plan by 875 billion roubles ($11.45 billion) and is flexible with its OFZ bond placement plans.
The central bank said it was ready to use the tools it has to preserve financial stability if needed after the United States imposed a broad array of new sanctions on Russia to punish it for alleged interference in U.S. elections, cyber-hacking, bullying Ukraine and other "malign" acts. ($1 = 76.4000 roubles)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
