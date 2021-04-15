Pulp and paper group UPM raises profit outlook for 2021

Pulp and paper group UPM raises profit outlook for 2021Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 15-04-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 20:25 IST
Finnish forestry group UPM on Thursday raised its full-year outlook, saying it now expected to make a comparable operating profit helped partly by a faster rise than expected in pulp prices. It said in a statement it now expected its comparable operating profit to be higher in the first half of the year than in the correspondent period a year earlier, and the full-year profit to be higher than in 2020.
Previously, the company expected its first-half profit to be lower than a year earlier.
Also Read: Finnish nurse squeezes extra vaccine doses with air-bubble technique
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Finnish