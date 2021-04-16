Left Menu

Online scams result in new operating risks for merchants: Ponemon Institute

Organisations in the United States are losing an average of 4.5 million dollars per year due to online fraudulent transactions, according to a new study from the Ponemon Institute and sponsored by global leader in digital payments PayPal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 13:57 IST
Online scams result in new operating risks for merchants: Ponemon Institute
More than 600 analysts and senior leaders were surveyed in key verticals. Image Credit: ANI

Organisations in the United States are losing an average of 4.5 million dollars per year due to online fraudulent transactions, according to a new study from the Ponemon Institute and sponsored by global leader in digital payments PayPal. Despite these losses, only half (51 per cent) say their organisations are prioritising protecting online financial transactions, said the study titled 'The Real Cost of Online Fraud.'

More than 600 analysts and senior leaders were surveyed in key verticals including retail, travel, hospitality and entertainment. Besides, respondents indicated that Covid-19 has seriously affected their organisations' ability to protect themselves from online fraud.

Prior to Covid-19, about 45 per cent of respondents rated their effectiveness in reducing online fraud as high or very high. Today, only 34 per cent of respondents rate their effectiveness as high or very high. Many businesses have seen the rise in e-commerce as an opportunity to reprioritise their digital transformation initiatives.

"While digital transformation is crucial to the success and longevity of a business, 81 per cent of respondents indicated their organisations are more vulnerable as a result of digital transformation," said the study. While this rise in e-commerce and digital payments has opened up new revenue potential for merchants, it has also led to an increase in online scams, sophisticated attempts at fraud by malicious actors and resulting new operating risks for merchants, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Finland to open restaurants, give more COVID-19 vaccine to heavily hit areas

Finland on Friday said it would allow all restaurants to reopen next week after a steady fall in coronavirus infection rates over the past month. Restrictions to opening hours, alcohol sales, and the number of guests will apply, the governm...

Shiv Nadar University Chennai Announces Admissions Open for Its First Academic Session 2021-22

School of Engineering and School of Commerce Management offer innovative and progressive programs designed to cater to new age careers Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Shiv Nadar University Chennai, the third initiative in higher education by Sh...

Harsh Vardhan to hold COVID-19 review meeting with state health ministers on Saturday

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday said that he will hold a meeting with health ministers of various state governments on Saturday and will hold a virtual meeting with all AIIMS hospitals across the country on Monday to discus...

EXPLAINER-Post-Merkel paralysis: Why Germany's conservatives can't decide on a successor

Germanys ruling conservative bloc is struggling to settle on a candidate to run for chancellor in a federal election in September, when Angela Merkel will step down after 16 years in power. Pressure is mounting on the conservatives to agree...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021