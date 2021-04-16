Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks at record high, oil up on strong China, U.S. data

"We retain a modest short position in U.S. rates and would be inclined to add to this should yield drop towards 1.5% on the 10-year part of the yield curve," said Mark Dowding, chief investment officer at BlueBay Asset Management. In the currency market, lower U.S. yields were a drag on the dollar overnight, although the dollar index had recovered to trade flat early in the European session.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 15:00 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks at record high, oil up on strong China, U.S. data
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Global stocks hit a record high on Friday and oil climbed after strong U.S. and Chinese economic data bolstered expectations of a solid global recovery from the coronavirus-induced slump. Government stimulus, a string of strong corporate earnings releases and the signs of economic recovery in countries ahead in the COVID-19 vaccination race have all helped push stock markets onto new heights in recent days.

"As the economic re-opening accelerates in the coming months, we believe the bull market remains on a solid footing," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer, UBS Global Wealth Management. MSCI's broadest gauge of world stocks edged higher in early European trade, up 0.1% to a record high. Europe's top indexes all opened higher, led by Britain's FTSE 100, up 0.5% and passing 7,000 points for the first time since February 2020.

U.S. stock futures pointed to a slightly lower open, with S&P futures down 0.1% and Nasdaq futures down 0.2% Overnight, Asian markets had tracked a path similar to Europe's. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last up 0.5%, with Shanghai shares adding 0.8% and Japan's Nikkei up 0.1%.

Driving the move was Chinese data showing record 18.3% growth in the first quarter, though the reading slightly undershot expectations. Retail sales bounced strongly last month. "We remain focused on a China-led rebound steadily helping the Asia-Pacific region," said Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

"As the U.S. economy and then European economies open up, it should further help Asian exports. This should support Emerging Market and APAC equities as well as China equities and fixed income." Despite the punchy GDP number, gains were tempered by the view that Beijing will act to rein in the brisk expansion later in the year to stop the economy from overheating.

The strong Chinese data had followed similarly upbeat numbers out of the United States overnight. Retail sales rebounded 9.8% in March, pushing the level of sales 17.1% above its pre-pandemic level to a record high. The brightening economic prospects were underscored by other data, including first-time claims for unemployment benefits, which tumbled last week to the lowest level since March 2020.

All of which helped oil prices push on, hitting one-month highs thanks to the economic data and higher demand forecasts from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and OPEC. Brent futures were last up 0.3% at $67.13 per barrel. U.S. crude was 0.2% higher at $63.59 per barrel, both on course for their first substantial weekly gains in six.

Despite the strong data, U.S. bond yields dropped, in part driven by buying from Japan, which began a new financial year this month. The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield hovered near its five-week low of 1.589%. "We retain a modest short position in U.S. rates and would be inclined to add to this should yield drop towards 1.5% on the 10-year part of the yield curve," said Mark Dowding, chief investment officer at BlueBay Asset Management.

In the currency market, lower U.S. yields were a drag on the dollar overnight, although the dollar index had recovered to trade flat early in the European session. The euro was flat at $1.1973, having hit a six-week high of $1.19935 overnight. The pound was down 0.2% at $1.3755.

Gold bounced off session lows to trade up 0.1% at $1,766, just off its seven-week high of $1,769 per ounce

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hundreds queue up as Latvia offers walk-in AstraZeneca shots

People in their 30s showed up in their hundreds on Friday morning as Latvia offered the AstraZeneca vaccine to anyone who wanted it in order to clear a growing backlog of the shot often refused by the old.Latvia is now vaccinating people ov...

SA notes with concern incident at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility

The South African government says it has noted with concern the incident at the Natanz nuclear facility in Iran on Sunday and the external factors that may have caused it.The BBC quoted one of Irans top nuclear officials as saying a nuclear...

SAPS commence training of 2000 reservists and security officers

The South African Police Service SAPS has announced the commencement of training of over 2000 reservists and security officers at its academies nationwide. The cohort previously served as reservists in the SAPS. In a statement on Thursday,...

Iran nuclear chief Salehi says 60% enrichment has started at Natanz site

Iran has begun 60 uranium enrichment at its Natanz plant, the countrys nuclear chief said on Friday, days after an explosion at the site that Tehran blamed on Israel.We are producing about nine grams of 60 enriched uranium an hour, Ali Akba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021