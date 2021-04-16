Findoc Group expanding services to Delhi NCR, launching new app

Left Menu

Financial advisory firm Findoc Group on Friday said the company is expanding its services in the national capital region and launching a new app for stock market traders and investors.The new product, it said, will provide exclusive data with an inbuilt system for using data and trading tools to help traders, authorized persons and brokerage firms.Findoc Financial Services, a Findoc Group company, has announced that it is expanding services in Delhi NCR.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 16:55 IST
Financial advisory firm Findoc Group on Friday said the company is expanding its services in the national capital region and launching a new app for stock market traders and investors.

The new product, it said, will provide exclusive data with an inbuilt system for using data and trading tools to help traders, authorized persons and brokerage firms.

''Findoc Financial Services, a Findoc Group company, has announced that it is expanding services in Delhi NCR. The company is launching a new app for traders and investors who understand stock market nuances, who want to trade on a regular basis for self, or trade as a primary business,'' it said in a statement. The company, it said, is also planning to hire 100 experts for its Gurgaon branch to maintain the app. The company has recently opened its franchise offices in various cities including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolakata, Jaipur, Mumbai and Chennai.

Findoc Managing Director Hemant Sood said: ''The company has spent almost Rs 15 crore in 2020-21, on the development of 'Traders for Life' app and creating infrastructure to set up the new office in Gurgaon''.

Nitin Shahi, Executive Director, Findoc Financial Services said that the company is expecting to work with more than 2000 investors and traders in this financial year through this app.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

