Embassy REIT plans to vaccinate over 4,900 frontline staff

Embassy REIT on Friday said it plans to vaccinate over 4,900 frontline staff across its business parks.Embassy REIT has over 4,900 frontline staff across locations in Mumbai, Pune, NCR, and Bengaluru.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 17:03 IST
Embassy REIT on Friday said it plans to vaccinate over 4,900 frontline staff across its business parks.

Embassy REIT has over 4,900 frontline staff across locations in Mumbai, Pune, NCR, and Bengaluru. The county's first Estate Investment Trust Embassy along with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the administrative body responsible for civic amenities in Bengaluru, set up the first Covid Vaccine Centres at Embassy Manyata Business Park and Embassy TechVillage. Over 550 frontline staff working at the business parks have received vaccinations in the last few days, the company said in a statement. The pilot vaccination drive extended to frontline staff of the parks was launched at Embassy Manyata Business Park and The REIT has accelerated discussions with local civic authorities, and private hospitals to extend the vaccination programme for employees of the 200+ occupier base across all the Embassy REIT business parks in India. Mike Holland, Chief Executive Officer of Embassy REIT said, “Our efforts have been focused on delivering the vaccine to the frontline staff such as security guards and housekeeping staff across our business parks as they play a critical role in ensuring the safety and security of the occupants at the parks.'' Embassy REIT owns and operates a 42.4 million square feet portfolio of eight infrastructure-like office parks and four city‐centre office buildings in office markets of Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and the National Capital Region (NCR).

