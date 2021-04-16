Left Menu

Non-senior citizens can get assured returns up to 7, with an additional rate benefit of 0.10 on investing online, via the Bajaj Finserv website. Attractive FD interest rates Those interested in investing in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit can start with a minimum amount of Rs. 25,000 and get assured returns up to 7.25, which is higher than returns on savings account.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 16-04-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 17:39 IST
Choose the Safest Way to Grow Savings with Bajaj Finance Online FD

Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) In the last few weeks, Indian equities have turned jittery and volatilities have hit the stock market again. Equities may remain volatile for a longer period, and recovery from these bearish trends may take more time than anticipated. During these times, investment in a fixed deposit can be the wisest choice to grow one’s hard-earned savings. With no effect of market fluctuations involved, fixed deposit offers steady growth of money, so one can fund one’s short and long-term goals easily. Reasons to invest in a Bajaj Finance FD Bajaj Finance online FD is one of the best investment platform for individuals looking to grow savings with highest safety. Non-senior citizens can get assured returns up to 7%, with an additional rate benefit of 0.10% on investing online, via the Bajaj Finserv website. Senior citizens can gain an additional rate benefit of 0.25%, so they can get assured returns up to 7.25% on their deposit. Paperless online process Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit enables end-to-end paperless process from the comfort of one’s home, making it easy for an individual to invest. The online facility helps investors start an FD account in a few simple steps, saving one from the hectic process of standing in lines and submitting documents. Interested depositors can visit the official site, fill the form, and start to invest. Also, with the help of FD calculator, one can determine their exact returns on the deposit. Attractive FD interest rates Those interested in investing in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit can start with a minimum amount of Rs. 25,000 and get assured returns up to 7.25%*, which is higher than returns on savings account. Systematic Deposit Plan For those looking for regular monthly savings, Bajaj Finance also offers Systematic Deposit Plan (SDP). This savings plan enables one to invest with just Rs. 5000 per month, and gain assured returns that help with gradually scaling up one’s finances. The interest rate prevailing on the date of every deposit will be applicable to every deposit made under SDP. Each deposit following the SDP will be handled as a separate fixed deposit. Along with these benefits, Bajaj Finance online FD also offers the flexibility to choose tenors and payout frequencies, as per one’s convenience. About Bajaj Finance Limited Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 44 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. To know more, please visit: www.bajajfinserv.in PWR PWR

