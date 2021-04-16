Left Menu

Meity extends deadline for IT hardware PLI application till Apr 30

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 21:37 IST
Meity extends deadline for IT hardware PLI application till Apr 30

The Electronics and IT ministry has extended the application window for the IT hardware production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme till April 30. The scheme with an outlay of Rs 7,350 crore will provide an incentive for manufacturers of laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs and servers.

''PLI scheme was open for receiving applications till March 31, 2021, which has been extended to April 30, 2021, with the approval of competent authority,'' the ministry of electronics and IT said in the scheme guideline issued on Thursday.

The latest IT hardware scheme offers incentives between 4-1 per cent on net incremental sales (over the base year 2019-20) of goods manufactured in India and covered under the target segment to eligible companies for a period of four years.

The government estimates production worth Rs 3.26 lakh crore and exports of Rs 2.45 lakh crore over the next four years under the scheme, which is expected to create 1.80 lakh jobs.

The scheme is expected to usher additional investment in electronics manufacturing to the tune of Rs 2,700 crore.

Domestic value addition for IT hardware is expected to rise to 20-25 per cent by 2025 from the current 5-10 per cent due to the impetus provided by the scheme.

''For the purpose of determining the eligibility of an applicant with respect to net incremental sales of manufactured goods for any year, the net incremental sales of manufactured goods (covered under the target segment) for such year over the base year irrespective of the invoice value shall be considered,'' the guidelines said.

An empowered group of secretaries, headed by the Cabinet Secretary, will monitor the scheme and undertake a period review of the outgo under the scheme.

''The EGoS may revise incentive rates, ceilings, target segment(s) and eligibility criteria as deemed appropriate during the tenure of the scheme,'' the guidelines said.

IT hardware companies having a turnover of over Rs 5,000 crore in the manufacturing of laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs or servers or more than Rs 10,000 crore for electronics hardware products or sub-assemblies or components in the base year are eligible to apply for the scheme.

In the case of domestic companies, the turnover should be over Rs 10 crore in the target product segment or over Rs 20 crore for electronics hardware or sub-assemblies or components, according to the guideline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia pledges more sanctions against U.S. unless Washington changes course

The Russian foreign ministry on Friday pledged to impose more counter sanctions on Washington unless the United States changed what it called its anti-Russian course and backed away from confrontation.The foreign ministry made the pledge in...

Create more COVID centres to increase number of beds with oxygen facility: Kejriwal to officials

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday directed officials to ensure that the beds shown on the Delhi Corona app are actually available in real-time at hospitals. He also said that efforts should be made to create more COVID care centres t...

Customer privacy, data protection non-negotiable: RBI Dy Governor

Reserve Bank Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao has said that technological innovation in banking is of paramount importance but cannot be pursued at the cost of customer privacy and data protection which are non-negotiable.We must generate tr...

‘Sleeper coach of Secunderabad-bound train catches fire, none injured

A sleeper coach of Secunderabad-bound Danapur-SC special tarin caught fire on Friday at Prayagraj Chhivki railway station, but the fire was controlled in time and no one was injured in the incident.There was information of smokes emanating ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021