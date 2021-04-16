Deputy CM talks tough as RTC workers strike enters 10th day

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi on Friday warned road transport corporation (RTC) workers, who are on a strike, against threatening those willing to return to duty, even as a driver died in stone- hurling.

This warning comes as the indefinite strike by the RTC employees entered the 10th day today. The agitation is being held to press for the implementation of the 6th Pay Commission recommendation on wages.

According to sources, the driver with North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) Namade N K Avati, who returned to work and was driving a bus, died of injuries as stones hurled by miscreants at the bus he was driving hit him.

The incident took place near Jamkhandi in Bagalkote district and police are on the lookout for the miscreants.

Condemning the violent act, Savadi, holding the transport portfolio, said the government would not forgive the culprits.

''On getting to know about this, I have asked officials to pay a compensation of Rs 30 lakh for the family of the deceased and to give a job in the RTC to one of his kin on compassionate grounds,'' he said.

With the stalemate between the government and employees of the four transport corporations in the state persisting, majority of buses remained off roads, affecting commuters.

But some RTC employees returned to work and operated buses on a few routes in the city and in different parts of the state.

Over 5,300 buses were operating today, the Deputy Chief Minister said while accusing some people of instigating the strike which, he pointed out, has resulted in the revenue loss of over Rs 187 crore.

Eighty buses belonging to four RTCs that were plying have been damaged by the miscreants, he said.

