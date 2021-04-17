Left Menu

ICICI Lombard Q4 profit rises 23% at Rs 346 cr

Solvency ratio was 2.90x at March 31, 2021 as against 2.76x at December 31, 2020 and higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 1.50x. Solvency ratio was 2.17x at March 31, 2020, it said.The company recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per equity share or 40 per cent of face value of Rs 10 each for financial year ended March 31, 2021, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 19:23 IST
ICICI Lombard Q4 profit rises 23% at Rs 346 cr

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company on Saturday reported 23 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 346 crore for March quarter 2020-21.

The non-life insurer had posted a net profit of Rs 282 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20.

The gross direct premium income (GDPI) of the company stood at Rs 3,478 crore in the quarter under review as compared to Rs 3,181 crore in the year-ago period, ICICI Lombard said in a statement.

For the full year 2020-21, the profit after tax or net profit increased 23.4 per cent to Rs 1,473 crore from Rs 1,194 crore in the preceding fiscal year.

GDPI of the company stood at Rs 14,003 crore in last fiscal year as compared to Rs 13,313 crore in 2019-20, it said. ''Solvency ratio was 2.90x at March 31, 2021 as against 2.76x at December 31, 2020 and higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 1.50x. Solvency ratio was 2.17x at March 31, 2020,'' it said.

The company recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per equity share or 40 per cent of face value of Rs 10 each for financial year ended March 31, 2021, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

50 eligible inmates vaccinated at COVID vaccination centre established at Rohini jail

Around 50 eligible inmates were vaccinated at a COVID vaccination centre established at Rohini jail by the Delhi Prisons department on Saturday, officials said. A total of 363 inmates have been vaccinated so far in three jails under the Del...

Dragon Goes House-Hunting Episode 3: What happens after Letty stays in castle?

Dragon Goes House-Hunting Season 1 Episode 3 will release on Sunday, April 18, at 1000 PM JST. You can watch Dragon Goes House-Hunting online on AnimeLab and Funimation. The anime series is the adaption of the Japanese fantasy manga series ...

Kumbh Mela concluded for Juna Akhara, says Swami Avdheshanand Giri

Amid surging COVID-19 cases in the country, Swami Avdheshanand Giri, Acharya Mahamandleshwar, Juna Akhara on Saturday said his Akhara has immersed the deities and now the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar has concluded for them. Taking to Twitter, Swa...

Britain observes one minute of silence to honor the late Prince Philip as the royal ceremonial funeral gets underway.

Britain observes one minute of silence to honor the late Prince Philip as the royal ceremonial funeral gets underway....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021