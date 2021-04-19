Left Menu

Stocks crack as second wave of Covid intensifies

Equity benchmark indices traded substantially lower during early hours on Monday as the country continued to report a record spike in daily Covid-19 cases.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-04-2021 10:38 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 10:28 IST
Stocks crack as second wave of Covid intensifies
PNB was down by 5.6 pc on Monday morning to Rs 32.90 per share.. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices traded substantially lower during early hours on Monday as the country continued to report a record spike in daily Covid-19 cases.At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 1,148 points or 2.35 per cent lower at 47,684 while the Nifty 50 dipped by 329 points or 2.25 per cent to 14,289. Except for Nifty pharma, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red zone with Nifty PSU bank crashing by 5.2 per cent, private bank by 4.4 per cent, financial service by 4 per cent, realty by 4.3 per cent and auto by 3.4 per cent.

Among stocks, Axix Bank and ICICI Bank moved down by 5.2 per cent each while Kotak Mahindra Bank cracked by 4.8 per cent and IndusInd Bank by 4.6 per cent. State Bank of India was down by 4.3 per cent to Rs 325.25 per share and Punjab National Bank by 5.6 per cent to Rs 32.90.

Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Bajaj Auto, Adani Ports and Tata Motors too traded over 3.6 per cent lower. However, pharma majors Cipla and Dr Reddy's were up by 1.3 per cent and 1.1 per cent respectively. Meanwhile, Asian shares hovered near one-and-a-half week highs helped by expectations monetary policy will remain accommodative the world over. Covid-19 vaccine rollouts also helped eased fears of another dangerous wave of coronavirus infections.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan jumped 1.2 per cent last week and is up 5 per cent so far this year. South Korea's Kospi added 0.4 per cent while Japan's Nikkei eased 0.4 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MYANMAR CRISIS: Stand with the people and protect them, urges UN rights expert

Over 700 people are reported to have been killed in the crackdown on peaceful protesters by security forces since the military takeover on 1 February. There are also reports that several hundred people have fled areas hit hard by violence, ...

VW, Ford unveil SUVs at China auto show under virus controls

Volkswagen unveiled an electric SUV made for China ahead of the opening Monday of the Shanghai auto show, the industrys biggest marketing event in a year overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic.Automakers are looking to China, their bigges...

Navina cinema hall to suspend screening of films from April 23

A popular single screen in Kolkata has decided to suspend screening of films from April 23 in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.The owner of Navina single screen, located in the Tollygunge area, Navin Chokhani said the decision was taken ...

Macrotech Developers shares tumble over 10 pc in debut trade

Shares of Macrotech Developers on Monday made a tepid market debut, listing with a discount of over 10 per cent from the issue price of Rs 486.The stock listed at Rs 439, registering a decline of 9.67 per cent from the issue price on BSE. I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021