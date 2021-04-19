Left Menu

Duncan Engineering resumes ops at Pune plant

Auto component maker Duncan Engineering on Monday said it has resumed operations at its Pune plant after a temporary suspension of manufacturing activities due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The company is resuming its manufacturing operations with effect from April 19, 2021, at our plant situated at...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 11:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Auto component maker Duncan Engineering on Monday said it has resumed operations at its Pune plant after the temporary suspension of manufacturing activities due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

''The company is resuming its manufacturing operations with effect from April 19, 2021, at our plant situated at... Pune with all the necessary precautionary hygiene and safety measures,'' The company said it will take all necessary precautions, adopt social distancing and other safety measures, and shall abide by all government/local administration guidelines for prevention and containment of COVID-19 for resuming the operation of the above plant.

Last week, the company said manufacturing activities in Pune have been temporarily suspended from April 15-30, 2021.

Duncan Engineering manufactures industrial pneumatics and automotive and off-highway tire valves. The company offers tire tube valves, valve accessories, valve extensions, garage and in-plant service equipment, tubeless tire valves, and tire repair products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

