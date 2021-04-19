Left Menu

Ambuja 'Kawach' recognised globally by Solar Impulse Foundation's efficient solution label

Ambuja Kawach, the high quality water-repellent cement brand of Ambuja Cement, has been endorsed globally by the Solar Impulse Efficient Solution label, recognising the company's innovative product that protects the environment in a profitable way.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-04-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 12:30 IST
Ambuja 'Kawach' recognised globally by Solar Impulse Foundation's efficient solution label
It is the first cement brand from India to be awarded this label. Image Credit: ANI

Ambuja Kawach, the high quality water-repellent cement brand of Ambuja Cement, has been endorsed globally by the Solar Impulse Efficient Solution label, recognising the company's innovative product that protects the environment in a profitable way. Ambuja 'Kawach' is the first cement brand from India to be awarded this label. It is one of ten LafargeHolcim solutions recognised by Solar Impulse Foundation's efficient solution label, for its world-leading technologies that protect the environment in a profitable way.

In 2018 the Solar Impulse Foundation began its challenge to select 1,000 solutions that can protect the environment in a profitable way. The aim was to present these solutions to decision-makers to fast-track their implementation. Selected solutions receive a label from the Solar Impulse Foundation as proof of their positive environmental and economic impact. Each awarded solution was strictly assessed by a pool of independent experts.

Ambuja 'Kawach' is a cement that shields against water seepage and chemicals, making structures more durable and sustainable. The product has 33 per cent less carbon footprint in comparison to standard (OPC) cement. "The product is developed in collaboration with LafargeHolcim's global R&D Centre at Lyon in France. We are very determined to follow responsible and cost-effective measures, to deliver sustainability and innovation into our product design, production and supply chain management," said Neeraj Akhoury, CEO and Managing Director of Ambuja Cements Ltd.

Since its launch in 2020, a total of 3.88 lakh tonnes of Ambuja 'Kawach' cement has been consumed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's Delhi to lock down for six days as COVID-19 outbreak worsens

The Indian capital New Delhi will be under a strict lockdown for six days starting on Monday night, the citys Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, adding the healthcare system was at a breaking point because of the worsening COVID-19 outbre...

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appeals to migrant workers not to leave Delhi during 'small lockdown'.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appeals to migrant workers not to leave Delhi during small lockdown....

Shortage of oxygen, ICU beds in Delhi. As city witnesses exponential rise in COVID cases, its health system under stress: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Shortage of oxygen, ICU beds in Delhi. As city witnesses exponential rise in COVID cases, its health system under stress CM Arvind Kejriwal....

K'taka Minister indicates strict COVID control measures, concedes shortage of ICU beds in B'luru

As the government holds crucial meetings, amid a spike in COVID cases in the state, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday, indicating tough control measures said, lockdown is not the only solution, as he also conceded that Bengalur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021