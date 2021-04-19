COVID-19 Research Network (CORE Net) Hosts Virtual Conference on Key Learnings of COVID-19; Partners with IndiaSpend

Left Menu

MUMBAI, India, April 19, 2021 PRNewswire -- The COVID-19 Research Network or CORE Net, a community of practice to foster exchange and collaboration among research organisations investigating issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic in India, is hosting a virtual conference in order to connect learnings from the past year to priorities for the immediate future, as well as longer term impact and policy guidance for more resilient systems.

MUMBAI, India, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 Research Network or CORE Net, a community of practice to foster exchange and collaboration among research organisations investigating issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic in India, is hosting a virtual conference in order to connect learnings from the past year to priorities for the immediate future, as well as longer term impact and policy guidance for more resilient systems. CORE Net has partnered with data journalism initiative IndiaSpend for this event.

The event is free of charge, will take place on 22nd & 23rd April, as well as 29th & 30th April, 2021 and will feature programming open to the general public.

CORE Net, is a collaborative community of over 60 research organisations throughout India. The network has spent the past year researching COVID-19's impact on a host of issues affecting the everyday lives of people throughout India, including health systems, gender impact, nutrition, frontline workers, livelihoods, and more.

The virtual conference will be structured around multiple formats, including: • Plenary Sessions: presentations and discussions that will provide opportunities to share key insights in an open forum, and bring together a wider ecosystem of stakeholders to share learnings • Workshops: interactive sharing of completed / work-in-progress ideas from members- for feedback, opinion, discussion • Showcases: members present key findings from their projects to an audience followed by a Q&A session. These will be mapped to the theme of the day to bring together relevant member studies (Multiple member showcases can be scheduled on all days.) • Dialogues: two members (or non-members) have a freewheeling conversation on their work from the past year and identify potential intersections and interests, or curiosities. These could also focus on sharing experiences on research, methods, ethics, etc.

The conference will focus on: • Immersing and engaging with thematic learnings around food security, nutrition, health systems, frontline health workers, gender issues, migration, livelihoods, social security, and other issues through the lens of COVID-19 • Deliberating on how experiences and learnings from the past year can inform future responses • Discussing the most significant research questions relevant across the research, implementation, and policy communities, as we collectively think about research and policy being more responsive to each other moving forward Interested parties can register for the virtual conference at https://corenetconference2021.sched.com/ About CORE Net: The COVID-19 Research Network is an effort to build a community of practice to foster exchange and collaboration among research organisations gathering information on issues relevant to the COVID-19 pandemic in India. The network aims to maximise impact for key stakeholders by getting relevant, synthesised evidence and insights in a timely and coordinated manner, as well as bring ethics and equity in research practices and norms by exchanging innovations, protocols and instruments and research experiences. Given the rapidity of its spread and the depth of its impact, it is imperative that those working to better understand COVID-19 are empowered and encouraged to connect, collaborate, and share learnings quickly and innovatively. This approach will ideally act as a force multiplier, expanding the learnings from the field by removing unnecessary silos. Know more on: https://corenet.in.

About IndiaSpend: IndiaSpend is India's first and only data journalism initiative. Founded in 2011, IndiaSpend utilises open data to analyse a range of issues with the broader objective of fostering better governance, transparency, and accountability on issues such as education, health, gender, youth and employment, climate change and environment, rule of law and governance. IndiaSpend is a non-profit and a project of The Spending & Policy Research Foundation and registered as a Charitable Trust with the Charity Commissioner, Mumbai. Know more on: https://www.indiaspend.com.

