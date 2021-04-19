AIM Publishes List of Top 50 Companies in India for Data Scientists To Work For

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Analytics India Magazine (AIM) recently launched “Top 50 Companies in India for Data Scientists To Work For”, which ranks companies based on how well suited their policies are for their employees.

AIM surveyed hundreds of employers in India to glean insights on how they have created an exemplary work environment for data scientists. The survey reviews each company’s benefits and people programs such as training and development, benefits and well-being, productivity, diversity and more.

AIM received responses from 143 companies that were scored between 0 to 1 across five different parameters or sub-indices. The average of the five sub-indices made up the overall index. The top 50 firms with the highest overall index made it to the report.

“We were overwhelmed with the number of responses to the survey. All companies are undertaking varied initiatives to ensure the well-being of their employees and paving a path for their successful careers,” said Bhasker Gupta, Founder and CEO of Analytics India Magazine.

“In the end, there is no single answer that can make a firm the best for data scientists to work for. More than the ranking, the purpose of this report is to highlight certain initiatives so that other companies can take inspiration from it and implement it in their own work environment.” The study The 47-page report carries six sections, one for the overall index and five for each sub-index — Learning & Support, Productivity & Engagement, Benefits & Well-being, Rewarding Excellence and Diversity & Inclusion. Each section highlights the top five companies that scored the highest in the sub-index and firms that performed well on individual scores within the sub-index.

Lowe’s India scored the highest overall index at 0.55 to become the best firm for data scientists to work for in 2021, followed by Wipro, with a score of 0.54. Both firms did remarkably well in Learning & Support and Diversity & Inclusion parameters.

Wipro topped the Learning & Support sub-index with a score of 0.69, mainly due to the high number of mandatory training hours and mentorship programs. Wipro has a well-defined mentoring structure driven by subject matter experts, advisors and academia across various technology areas like Machine Learning, Operations Research, NLP & Language Model, and Image processing.

World Wide Technology ranked the highest in the Productivity & Engagement parameter with a sub-index score of 0.79. It had the lowest attrition rates last year among all the firms and the third-highest growth in its data science teams. It also had one of the lowest absenteeism rates and the second-highest internal employee referrals for data science.

AB-InBev topped the Benefits & Wellbeing sub-index with a score of 0.84. The firm provides its employees with one of the highest-paid leaves. The company also offers high flexibility in terms of the time and place of work and multiple flexi-benefits.

EY Global Delivery Services received the highest ranking in Rewarding Excellence sub-index with a score of 0.64. The firm performed better than most companies across all the variables (viz. average median hike, 360-degree feedback, and team-building activities).

Lowe’s India topped the Diversity & Inclusion index with a score of 0.59. The company has the highest female-to-male ratio and undertook multiple diversity-related initiatives over the last year. This included gender-diversity hiring drives, sensitisation learning programs, PwD awareness campaigns, etc.

All the companies in the top 50 put in a considerable effort to build a conducive work environment.

Key highlights • Lowe’s India scored the highest overall index at 0.55, followed by Wipro, EY Global Delivery Services, AB-InBev, and Shell India Markets.

• Wipro scored the highest in the Learning & Support sub-index with a score of 0.69, followed by Lowe's India, eClerx, Ugam, and EY Global Delivery Services.

• World Wide Technology scored the highest in the Productivity Engagement sub-index with a score of 0.79, followed by HDFC Ltd, Subex, Pegasystems Worldwide India, and Welspun India.

• AB-InBev scored the highest in the Benefits & Wellbeing sub-index with a score of 0.84, followed by Fractal Analytics, HDFC Ltd, HDFC Bank, and TheMathCompany.

• EY Global Delivery Services scored the highest in the Rewarding Excellence sub-index with a score of 0.64, followed by Tatras Data Services, TheMathCompany, Tiger Analytics, and Siemens Healthineers India.

• Lowe’s India scored the highest in the Rewarding Excellence sub-index with a score of 0.59, followed by EY Global Delivery Services, Wipro, Aditya Birla GDNA Cell, and Fractal Analytics.

Access the complete 47-page report here.

About Analytics India Magazine Analytics India Magazine was founded in 2012 and has since been dedicated to passionately championing and promoting the analytics ecosystem in India. It has been a pre-eminent source of news, information and analysis for the Indian analytics ecosystem and extensively covers opinions, analysis and insights on the key breakthroughs and developments in the field. It engages in the promotion and discussion of ideas with smart, ardent, action-oriented individuals who want to change the world. With a dedicated editorial staff and a network of more than 250 expert contributors, AIM’s stories are targeted at futurists, AI researchers, data science entrepreneurs, analytics aficionados and technophiles.

