Left Menu

Caplin Steriles gets USFDA nod for an injection

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 15:53 IST
Caplin Steriles gets USFDA nod for an injection

Drug firm Caplin Point Laboratories on Monday said its arm Caplin Steriles has received final nod from the US health regulator for generic Milrinone Lactate injection, used for short-term intravenous treatment of patients with acute decompensated heart failure.

Caplin Steriles has been granted ''final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Milrinone Lactate Injection USP, 10 mg/10 mL (1 mg/mL), 20 mg/20 mL (1 mg/mL), 50 mg/50 mL (1 mg/mL), single-dose vial presentation...,'' Caplin Point Laboratories said in a filing to BSE.

The product is a generic version of Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC's, Primacor injection in the strength of 1 mg/mL, it added.

According to IQVIA data, Milrinone Lactate injection had US sales of around USD 24 million for the 12-month period ending Dec 2020, for both the vial and bag presentations, the filing said.

The product is indicated for the short-term intravenous treatment of patients with acute decompensated heart failure, it added.

Shares of Caplin Point Laboratories were trading at Rs 494.30 per scrip on BSE, up 6.03 percent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala to continue SSLC, Plus Two exams despite COVID-19 surge

Despite concerns over increasing COVID-19 cases, the Kerala government on Monday decided to proceed with the ongoing SSLC and Plus Two examinations in the state, adhering to strict health protocol and intense precautionary measures.The gene...

HC says insurance firms liable to give effect to Mental Healthcare Act from 2018

The Delhi High Court Monday held that all insurance companies are liable to give effect to the Mental Healthcare Act 2017 in their policies from the time it came into force in 2018 and any delay in doing so would be contrary to the letter a...

New Danske CEO to stick with strategy of departing Vogelzang

Carsten Egeriis, who was named as Danske Bank chief executive on Monday, said he plans to continue the strategy set out by his predecessor for Denmarks largest lender. Chris Vogelzang resigned unexpectedly after Dutch authorities labelled h...

UK government looking at range of options on soccer Super League plans

Britains government is considering a range of options to stop the creation of a breakaway Super League of European soccer clubs in its proposed form and is not ruling anything out, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021