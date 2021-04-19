Left Menu

New Danske CEO to stick with strategy of departing Vogelzang

Chris Vogelzang resigned unexpectedly after Dutch authorities labelled him as a suspect in a separate case at his former employer, ABN Amro. Egeriis, 44, takes the helm at Danske less than two years after Vogelzang was tasked with restoring trust in the bank whose involvement in one of the world's biggest money-laundering scandals rocked investor confidence.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 17:15 IST
New Danske CEO to stick with strategy of departing Vogelzang

Carsten Egeriis, who was named as Danske Bank chief executive on Monday, said he plans to continue the strategy set out by his predecessor for Denmark's largest lender. Chris Vogelzang resigned unexpectedly after Dutch authorities labelled him as a suspect in a separate case at his former employer, ABN Amro.

Egeriis, 44, takes the helm at Danske less than two years after Vogelzang was tasked with restoring trust in the bank whose involvement in one of the world's biggest money-laundering scandals rocked investor confidence. "The plan is to fully continue the strategy that Chris Vogelzang and the rest of the management team have set out," Egeriis told Reuters after his appointment.

Danske has set out a 2023 plan for further digitalization, to cut costs and implement a new organizational structure. It is also working with authorities in several countries, including the United States, to settle inquiries into money laundering. Egeriis, who worked for Barclays for a decade, joined Danske in 2017 as head of risk management, the same position held in his last year at the British bank in London.

His rapid promotion stands in contrast to Danske's former finance chief Jacob Aarup Andersen, who Denmark's financial watchdog in 2018 decided not to approve as new CEO due to what i said was a lack of top management experience. "I have led large teams both at Barclays in London and at Danske in Copenhagen," Egeriis said in an interview.

"My experience is not a concern to me." The FSA has told the bank that it expects to approve Egeriis as its new CEO.

"This all happened very fast. It's a great responsibility, and I'm of course incredibly happy and proud that the board has put so much trust in me," Egeriis said. Vogelzang became Danske CEO in June 2019 with the job of steering Danske through a scandal which involving 200 billion euros ($239 billion) in suspicious transactions passing through its Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015.

He announced his resignation after Dutch authorities labelled him as a suspect in the ABN case. "I am very sorry about this situation and that Chris is leaving the bank. But we must move forward and execute on our strategy and be there for our customers." Egeriis said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fans condemn "greedy" soccer clubs for breakaway plan

Furious soccer fans condemned a greedy power grab by European clubs who have announced the formation of a breakaway Super League. The league will have 20 teams, with 15 founding members to be joined by five clubs who qualify annually based ...

Senzo Mchunu calls on executive authorities to fill HOD, DG posts

Public Service and Administration Minister, Senzo Mchunu, has called on executive authorities to fill Heads of Departments HOD and Directors-General DG posts in national and provincial departments.The Minister has since written to President...

APM Terminals Pipavav announces new weekly service from its port to Jebel Ali

APM Terminals Pipavav on Monday announced a new weekly service PIC2 from its port to Jebel Ali, marking seamless connectivity to the Dubais commercial port and business hub. The new service is scheduled to reach Pipavav on every Wednesday t...

COVID-19 situation in Nagpur is very dangerous: Nitin Raut

The COVID-19 pandemic in Nagpur has probably entered the community spread phase which is a very dangerous and serious situation, district guardian minister Nitin Raut said on Monday.Addressing a press conference, Raut said a jumbo hospital ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021