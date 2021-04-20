PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 20

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK prepares to set out steeper climate targets https://on.ft.com/3akeSnZ - UK's MI5 warns of spy threat from professional networking sites https://on.ft.com/3tEsfHm

- UK regulator gives green light to delivery drone trials https://on.ft.com/3ss6mcI - UK adds India to travel 'red list' after Covid cases surge in country https://on.ft.com/3dxdPTJ

- UK opens security inquiry into Nvidia's $40 billion deal for Arm https://on.ft.com/3sy333M Overview

- Britain will this week commit to steeper cuts in carbon emissions as it prepares to host the UN's COP26 climate summit later this year, according to people briefed on the plan. - More than 10,000 British nationals have been targeted online in the past five years by hostile states such as China, as foreign spies increasingly manipulate professional networking sites to recruit new agents and steal secrets.

- Britain's aviation regulator has authorised West Sussex-based drone company Sees.ai to begin operating regular drone flights beyond the pilot's line of sight at three locations in the country. - Britain on Monday said India will be added to its "red list" of countries, as the country battles a new variant and a surge in coronavirus cases that is overwhelming hospitals.

- Britain has opened a formal investigation into Nvidia Corp's planned $40 billion takeover of Arm, the British chip designer, after the government said the deal could create national security concerns. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)