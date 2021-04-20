COVID-19: NMR train services cancelled

With tourism activities suspended till month-end in Nilgiris district in view of the second wave of coronavirus, the Railways decided to cancel the services of Nilgiris Mountain Railway (NMR) from April 21 until further orders.

NMR is the major tourist attraction from Mettupalayam, about 40 Kms from here to Udhagamandalam and has high demand particularly from foreign tourists during weekends.

As the district reported an increase in Covid-19 cases, the administration ordered closure of major tourist places like Government Botanical gardens, Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, SIM's park, Ooty lake till April 30.

However, the district borders will remain open.

With valid documents, those coming for medical purposes and essential services would be allowed, with officials keeping strict vigil.

Despite booking tickets to travel by NMR, the passengers were lesser in number on Tuesday fearing the second wave of COVID-19, railway sources said.

