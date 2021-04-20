Left Menu

ANALYSIS-Copper price boost? Peru's socialist swerve worries miners

Castillo has a strong lead over conservative Keiko Fujimori in pre-election polls after surging from relative obscurity to win the first round this month, when he rode on a horse to vote and pledged to be a champion for the country's poor. The leftist has said Peru needs to nationalize gold, silver, uranium, copper and lithium to "rescue" its strategic resources and redirect the mineral wealth away from rich mining companies to help alleviate widespread poverty.

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 15:32 IST
ANALYSIS-Copper price boost? Peru's socialist swerve worries miners

Peru's presidential front-runner has proposed nationalizing mining and redrafting the Andean country's Constitution, raising risks to mining investment in the world's no. 2 copper producer that could put upward pressure on prices of the red metal.

Mining industry insiders and analysts have expressed alarm about Pedro Castillo, the surprise socialist favorite for the June run-off who often sports a cowboy-style hat and who has gained support in Peru's rural hinterlands. Castillo has a strong lead over conservative Keiko Fujimori in pre-election polls after surging from relative obscurity to win the first round this month, when he rode on a horse to vote and pledged to be a champion for the country's poor.

The leftist has said Peru needs to nationalize gold, silver, uranium, copper and lithium to "rescue" its strategic resources and redirect the mineral wealth away from rich mining companies to help alleviate widespread poverty. "Castillo is not moderating his positions at all and it seems that he won't do so," said Roque Benavides, Chairman of miner Buenaventura. Benavides said he was not ready to call any candidate an "enemy" of the sector and that dialogue was key.

However, he said Castillo appeared more radical than former Peruvian President Ollanta Humala, who after winning the 2011 election softened his anti-establishment rhetoric and shifted away from leftists like Venezuelan socialist leader Hugo Chávez. "It will be more difficult for (Castillo) to change."

Brokerage Jefferies said in a report that election uncertainty raised risks for Peruvian mining and that Castillo could usher in "mining nationalism". Under Fujimori, miners could still see taxes and royalties rise. "While the outcome of the upcoming runoff may not significantly impact volumes from existing mines in the country initially, the risk premium for investing in Peru is likely to increase," it said.

"Higher risk means less investment, less supply over time, and a higher copper price." TIME FOR REFLECTION?

Peru accounts for some 11% of global copper production, second to neighboring Chile. Peru's mining sector has taken a big hit during the coronavirus pandemic, with a new wave of cases hitting the country again in recent weeks. Fujimori, daughter of ex-president Alberto Fujimori who is imprisoned for human rights abuses, supports a free market economic model though she is being investigated over allegations she received bribes, charges she denies.

Victor Gobitz, president of the powerful Peruvian Institute of Mining Engineers (IIMP) chamber, told Reuters that if the sector wanted to grow then it needed "dialogue and consensus" with the winning candidate. Peru is also the world's second largest producer of silver and zinc and the sixth of gold. It hosts global miners like Freeport McMoRan, MMG Ltd group, Aluminum Corp , Newmont Corp, Barrick Gold and Southern Copper of Grupo México among others.

Gobitz, who is also president and CEO of the local Antamina mine controlled by BHP and Glencore, said the polarized current position was sparked by years of political confrontation and the economic crisis due to the pandemic. "We hope that soapbox speeches seeking votes soften a little and that reflection comes," said Gobitz, speaking in his capacity as IIMP representative.

Peru has some $56 billion of open mining investments, mostly in copper. The country is no stranger to political instability with five presidents in the last five years. Community protests have also stalled mining production. Benavides said he hoped Castillo's talk of a new constitution softened into plans to improve the existing one.

"The only irreversible thing in life is death and surely the 1993 Constitution can be improved, but I find it idle to think of a new Magna Carta," he said. "If Mr. Castillo and Mrs. Fujimori want to talk with the business associations representing the different industries, that dialogue should get going now."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP panchayat polls: Over 71 per cent voter turnout in second phase

Over 71 per cent voter turnout was recorded during the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls held in 20 districts on Monday, according to the state election commission SEC.While Lalitpur recorded the highest polling percentage o...

COVID challenges, 'Bangaliana', gender among strategies, fault-lines in Bengal's electoral battleground

The epic electoral Battle for Bengal has seen the two bitter rivals BJP and Trinamool Congress change their poll strategies deftly as they square off against each other in a gruelling, one-and-half-month-long campaign.From running a campaig...

Bharat Biotech scales up Covaxin production to 700 Mn doses annually

Bharat Biotech on Tuesday said it has scaled up its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin manufacturing capacity to 700 million doses per annum.According to a press release issued by the city-based vaccine maker, manufacturing scale up has been carried ...

Icra cuts its FY22 GDP estimate by 0.5 pc, sees economy expanding by 10.5 pc

Domestic rating agency Icra on Tuesday cut its 2021-22 growth estimate by 0.5 per cent on the upper end, as a newer spate of lockdowns and restrictions get imposed in pockets to arrest the rising COVID-19 cases.The agency now expects the ec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021