PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 16:58 IST
Alternate credit platform BlackSoil Capital disburses Rs 160 cr in Q4

(Eds: Correcting figure in para 6) New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) BlackSoil Capital, an NBFC and an alternative credit platform, on Tuesday said it disbursed Rs 160 crore during the fourth quarter of the fiscal ended March 2021.

BlackSoil has cumulatively disbursed over Rs 160 crore via eight debt deals through its credit platform of NBFC and AIFs, signifying year-on-year growth of over 1.2 times as compared to Q4 of FY20 in terms of deals done, the company said in a release.

BlackSoil said over the years, its focus has been increasingly towards venture debt to VC-backed growth companies and structured debt to growth SME companies. This pool accounted for nearly 80 per cent of the disbursements over the last two years, it said.

BlackSoil has been sector agnostic and has funded companies in B2C & B2B e-commerce, fintech, healthcare, SAAS, education and logistics space. Ankur Bansal, Director of BlackSoil, said: ''The fourth quarter of the last financial year has been extremely fulfilling for us with regards to the prevailing situation in the country. We take advantage of our deep know-how to identify future bankable companies as well as offering structured credit solutions for next-gen SME & mid-market companies.'' BlackSoil Capital disbursed over Rs 2,000 crore and recently raised Rs 125 crore in the first close for its maiden secured BlackSoil India Credit Fund. Blacksoil's portfolio includes OYO, Spinny, Purplle, Zetwerks, Vogo, LetsTransport, EarlySalary and iNurture amongst others. PTI KPM MKJ

